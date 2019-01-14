It is winter, we are cold and hungry, and we demand more hearty slow-cooker recipes!

This slow-cooker chicken and broccoli dish heard our call, and is here for us. The soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger sauce will remind you of your favourite takeout dish, but it's way more flavourful and healthy, to boot. So not only will your kids devour it, but you'll feel good serving it to them.

Best of all, you can make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge. That sounds like a weeknight dinner and meal prep win to us!

Get the full slow-cooker chicken and broccoli recipe here.

This yummy recipe is ready in about five and half hours, and takes 15 minutes of prep. Delish suggests you serve over brown rice. Divide the finished product into four containers and store it in the fridge until you're ready to serve.

Pop those containers in the microwave on a weeknight and that's dinner!

You'll never order takeout again. HAHAHA JK, of course you will. But this dish looks pretty damn good, too.