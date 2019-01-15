Growing up with red hair in a post-"South Park" world can't be easy. But it's clear that gingers also have a strong sense of community, and that they can develop solidarity with their heroes: Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Damian Lewis.

And, of course, Prince Harry.

A four-year-old British girl had a moment of pure ginger communion on Monday, when she met Prince Harry by holding up a a sign that read "#Gingers Unite," with "I ❤️ you Harry" written underneath for good measure.

Charlotte Graham / WPA Pool via Getty Images Eliza Morris hold up her "Gingers Unite" sign with a crowd of well-wishers all waiting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday.

Naturally, Harry had no choice but to stop and chat. He gave little Eliza Morris a hug and talked to her about the complications and triumphs of life as a ginger.

"I love this!" he told Morris, according to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English. "The sign is amazing!"

He also asked her the sweetest question any successful redhead adult could ever ask a redhead child: "Do you love your hair?"

Charlotte Graham / WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry giving Eliza a hug.

Harry and his (non-ginger) wife,Meghan Markle were in Birkenhead, a small town near Liverpool, to visit a statue of the poet Wilfred Owens. Meghan, who wore a dress and jacket by Canadian labels Aritzia and Sentaler, reportedly told people in the crowd that she's six months pregnant, which would mean the couple's first child is due at the end of April or beginning of May.

If you're the gambling type, you may have already started placing bets on the baby's name, gender, and, of course, hair colour. The betting site OddsShark puts the odds of the newest royal baby having red hair at 300 to 1, with brown and black as the most likely hair colours.

The odds of a redheaded royal baby are slim: only one to two per cent of the world's population has naturally red hair, according to BBC, although the proportion does tend to be higher in Northern European countries. And because it's a recessive gene, it needs to show up twice to be expressed — so even if both parents carry the redheaded gene, Live Science explains, only one in four of their children will likely turn out to be a redhead.

But even without a red-haired baby, Harry will surely find other redheads to commune with — he'll always have the option of attending the Dutch redhead festival.