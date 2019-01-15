It was the most wonderful time of the year, but now it's the most depressing. Welcome to January in Canada.

When the Christmas cheer has dissipated and there are no holidays to look forward to, it's just sort of an abyss of cold weather. In fact, the third Monday of January — which is Jan. 21 in 2019 — has been unofficially dubbed Blue Monday, a day that brings acute awareness to the fact that we have nothing to look forward to but paying off holiday credit card debt.

Everything from the freezing temperatures to low motivation levels factor into January, and arguably February, making it a good time to stay in and hibernate. With a few months of winter left and a lot of couch-ridden days, why not take the opportunity to pamper yourself with the latest in beauty and wellness?

After all, treating your mind, body and soul to some TLC is never a bad New Year's resolution.

1. L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath

Taking long, luxurious baths during the summer months isn't a priority. In the winter, however, it's an entirely different story — it's the perfect time to enjoy an indulgent soak. L'Occitane's Lavender Foaming Bath is everything your body has been craving, offering moisturizing ingredients and a calming lavender scent.

2. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask

For just $15, you can treat your chapped skin to Tatcha's ultra luxurious sheet mask. Tatcha is one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite skincare brands and one of the ways she achieves her signature "Markle sparkle." Tatcha's Dewy Skin Sheet Mask is saturated with anti-aging superfoods like green tea, rice and algae.

3. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask

While your face and body are reveling in all the moisturizing ingredients, don't neglect your hair. Cold and dry weather can be as damaging for your hair as it is for your skin. Treat dry locks to a rich hair mask that will also reduce pesky winter static.

4. Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

More than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon.com don't lie. Treat your feet to Soft Touch's Foot Peel Mask this winter, but be warned — the process isn't pretty. Watch your old, dead skin peel off to reveal a baby-soft exterior.

5. Voluspa Japonica French Cade Lavender Tin Candle

Whether you're engaging in an at-home meditation ritual or a bath, candles add ambience and induce a sense of calm. Voluspa's popular candles are the perfect addition to your home spa and are made using an eco-friendly cotton wax.

6. The Body Shop Shea Body Butter

The Body Shop body butters are a tried and true favourite. We don't always have time to sit around dousing our bodies in shea butter, so lazy winter days make for the perfect opportunity. Your thirsty skin will thank you for it.

7. Saje Aroma Gem Ultrasonic Diffuser

Create an oasis of calm with Saje's Ultrasonic Diffuser. There's plenty of research that points to aromatherapy helping to relieve anxiety, depression and insomnia. Saje also offers a bevy of essential oils formulated to aid in everything from headaches to digestion.

8. Sonoma Lavender Grapemist Cuddle Neck Pillow

How can you relax without the perfect pillow? As you plan for a long winter hanging at home, the Sonoma Lavender Neck Pillow pulls triple duty. Not only does it support your neck, it also releases a calming lavender scent and can be heated to reduce any aches and pains you may have.

9. Ole Henriksen Truth Serum

Give your skin the attention it deserves with a great anti-aging serum. Vitamin C is one of the best things you can feed your skin to get a youthful, glowing complexion. It's especially important to pamper your skin in the winter when conditions are dry. Ole Henriksen's Truth Serum is universally lauded for instantly transforming skin from dull to healthy and bright.

10. Sloane Citron Calm Tea

There's a reason top spas always carry Sloane tea to pamper their clients. The Canadian-based tea merchant takes the hot drink to the next level by using artisanal techniques to produce the best tasting product possible. Their Citron Calm tea contains chamomile, which is ideal for sipping on a cold winter day.

