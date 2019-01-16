OTTAWA — A B.C. daycare operator will no longer represent the Liberal Party in the upcoming Burnaby South byelection after she goaded constituents to vote for her on the basis of ethnicity.

StarMetro Vancouver broke the news Tuesday about a posting then-Liberal candidate Karen Wang shared on WeChat to Chinese voters about her rival, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

"My opponent in this byelection is the NDP candidate Singh of Indian descent!" reads a translation of the now-deleted post.

The Liberal Party confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Wang has stepped down.

"Recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada. The Liberal Party has accepted her resignation as the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South by-election," the statement reads.

"Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada have always stood for the full and equal participation of all Canadians in our democracy, regardless of their background. The Liberal Party has a clear commitment to positive politics and support for Canadian diversity, and the same is always expected of our candidates."

This is a developing story. More to come.

