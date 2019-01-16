A hearty weeknight dinner that requires minimum effort? We're listening...

Parents know all too well the struggle to get food on the table each night, and the temptation of pizza delivery is strong. Listen, if we knew we had to feed our kids EVERY SINGLE DAY, we might have thought twice about having them in the first place ... well, no, not really. But dang, it's a lot of work to feed those picky eaters!

Enter this slow cooker chicken and wild rice soup. This kid-favourite meal will now be your favourite as well, since the "cooking" is mostly just dumping all the ingredients in a slow cooker and leaving them until it's time to eat.

As you can see in the video above, all you need is chicken, chicken broth, some spices, wild rice, and a bunch of chopped onions, carrots, and celery. To save even more time, did you know that some stores such as Loblaws sell containers of veggies pre-chopped specifically for use in soup? It's like they know us.

Serve the finished soup with some warm bread. Worst case, your kid will at least eat that.