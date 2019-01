LIVING

Beyoncé's Parents Shielded Destiny's Child From R. Kelly

When Destiny’s Child worked with R. Kelly in the 1990s, Beyoncé's parents said they made sure to keep an eye on the then-teenagers at all times. These comments come days after Lifetime’s docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" featured women who claim R. Kelly used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls for decades.