You already know your slow cooker as the hero that saves your weeknight dinners and gets you through winter.

But did you know that the secret to the creamiest, dreamiest hot chocolate is that same tried-and-true appliance? As Delish points out in their slow-cooker hot chocolate recipe, "the rich chocolate flavour is the ultimate upgrade for hot cocoa."

This decadent recipe includes chocolate chips and heavy cream, so you know it's going to be killer. And as you can see in the video above, the marshmallows melt right in, making this the most heavenly food video we've watched since that melted-cheese sequence in the buffalo mac and cheese recipe.

Yes, it takes two hours, but don't you and your family deserve a treat? We cannot think of a nicer way to warm up after an afternoon of building snowmen or, you know, the commute home.

Get the full slow-cooker hot chocolate recipe here.