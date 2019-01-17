It doesn't matter if you're a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, either role will make you question whether or not you're doing a good enough job as a parent.

At least that's how Catherine Reitman feels. The creator of CBC's "Workin' Moms," who has two kids of her own, has experienced both sides of mom life and written the storylines into her show.

"As a stay-at-home mom, I could never feel present with my child," she told HuffPost Canada. "I always felt this odd guilt and longing for selfish development. [Ambitions don't] just disappear when you have a kid."

Reitman has always had a strong work ethic, which is one of the reasons she returned to her acting and directing career just six weeks after giving birth to her second child.

The 37-year-old told HuffPost Canada that she needed something that was "strictly mine, where I can exercise my identity."

But becoming a working mom didn't come without challenges. In the video above, Reitman shares the trials and triumphs of both sides, and how being a working mom can get more complicated as your kids get older.

"Workin' Moms" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBC and CBC Gem. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on Netflix Canada.