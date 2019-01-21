Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her That Show You Care

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. This year, instead of going the cliché route, impress the woman in your life with a present she won't expect.

To help you out, we've rounded up 20 of the most unique Valentine's Day gifts for her — ones she actually wants in lieu of traditional chocolates and roses. From a constellation map of your anniversary to a heart-shaped waffle maker, scroll through our picks to ensure you'll both have an unforgettable day of love.

1. Constellation Map Of Your Anniversary

Etsy

Prove to her that the stars aligned for you two with a custom framed star map of where you first met. Not only is it super romantic, but it makes beautiful wall art that she'll keep forever.

Get it here: Etsy, $46.56+

2. Letters To My Love

Indigo

Sure, Valentine's Day cards are nice and all, but how about surprising her with 12 romantic letters that declare your love. Not only are they perfect for V-Day, but these letters are made for her to open whenever she needs a cute pick-me-up.

Get it here: Indigo, $21.95

3. Tiffany & Co. Sheer Eau de Toilette

Hudson's Bay

It's hard to walk away from a Tiffany Blue Box. Tiffany & Co.'s latest perfume is a bright and floral fragrance with beautiful notes of musk, ylang-ylang and mandarin.

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $135

4. Love LED Neon Sign

Urban Outfitters

Get a gift that says it all. Nothing screams "I love you" more than an LED neon sign that literally spells out love.

Get it here: Urban Outfitters, $34

5. Half Heart Chuck 70 Sneakers

Ssense

Part of the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse collaboration, this classic sneaker features the iconic heart logo on the outer side of the shoe — a perfect and subtle pop of colour. We promise these will be her new go-to sneakers.

Get it here: Ssense, $180

6. The Sun and Her Flowers

Amazon

Go the timeless romantic route and give her a book of poetry (and maybe read it to her, too). Written by Rupi Kaur, a Toronto-based poet and the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Milk and Honey, this collection of poetry illustrates the journey of love in all its forms.

Get it here: Amazon, $16.99

7. Satin Ruffle Romper

Victoria's Secret

Hint: Pajamas are always appreciated. This flirty number is available in four different Valentine's Day colours and features ruffled shorts and a comfortable elastic waist tie.

Get it here: Victoria's Secret, $59.50

8. HP Sprocket 200 Wireless Inkjet Printer

Best Buy

Earn additional Instagram husband or wife points with this portable printer. Using Bluetooth technology, this printer allows her to print out and preserve all her favourite Insta-worthy memories.

Get it here: Best Buy, $159.99

9. Sugarfina Candy Flowers

Sugarfina

Let's face it: flowers don't last very long. We can't promise these candy-coated dark chocolate blooms will last any longer than traditional roses, but we don't think she'll mind. Each flower is sold separately, so we suggest buying a couple and arranging them in a colourful vase.

Get it here: Sugarfina, $6.95

10. 'Slipsilk' Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Nordstrom

Give the gift of ultimate beauty sleep with this chic and durable silk sleeping mask.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $50

11. Kate Spade My Precious Heart Stud Earrings

Nordstrom

Featuring tiny pavé stones, these gold heart stud earrings are the perfect addition to any romantic look.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $58

12. The Belt Bag Duo

Poppy and Peonies

Has she given hints that she's in dire need of a new purse? Well, this beautiful red quilted cross body bag is convertible and can be worn four different ways. Talk about versatility!

Get it here: Poppy and Peonies, $99

13. Hand-Stamped Spoon

Etsy

Whether she's the big spoon or the little spoon, tell her she's the ultimate cuddle buddy with this quirky hand-stamped utensil.

Get it here: Etsy, $18.50+

14. Glamglow Good In Bed Passionfruit Softening Night Cream

Sephora

Ideal for the beauty lover who is obsessed with her skin. This night cream moisturizes, protects and exfoliates the skin while your love is getting some much needed shut-eye. She'll thank you for this one, big time!

Get it here: Sephora, $75

15. Kalorik Heart-Shape Waffle Maker

Bed Bath and Beyond

If breakfast is her favourite meal, we know this heart-shaped waffle maker will not disappoint.

Get it here: Bed Bath and Beyond, $43.99

16. Knix 8-in-1 Evolution Bra

Knix

Skip the lingerie. She'll feel super sexy and confident in this incredibly supportive, body-hugging bra.

Get it here: Knix, $68

17. Heart & Arrow Collector Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick

Sephora

Perfect for the girl who can't resist a high-shine lippy, these limited-edition collector lipsticks are dressed with the iconic Yves Saint Laurent heart and arrow motif.

Get it here: Sephora, $45

18. Squish Wine O'Clock Bottle

Squish

Celebrate your love and togetherness by popping open a bottle of rosé, white and red wine flavoured gummy bears.

Get it here: Squish, $18

19. Google Chromecast

Best Buy

Change the way you two Netflix and chill with the Google Chromecast. Plug this small device into any TV (smart TV not necessary) and stream Youtube videos, movies, play music and more straight from her phone.

Get it here: Best Buy, $45

20. My Valentine Gift Basket

Baskits

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a basket filled with a few of her favourite things. This gift basket by Baskits includes a collection of yummy snacks and the Instagram favourite KNC Beauty Collagen Lip Mask.

Get it here: Baskits, $65

