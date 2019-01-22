BLACKFALDS, Alta. — Two children were slightly hurt when a truck reported stolen last week collided with a school bus in central Alberta.

RCMP say officers were called to a carjacking in a rural area southwest of Red Deer on Tuesday morning.

They say a passing motorist had stopped to help after the collision when a man got out of the truck, pointed a handgun and stole the driver's vehicle.

RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Alberta license plate BNR6558. The public is not to approach this vehicle, or the male driver, he is considered armed and dangerous. Call #BlackfaldsRCMP with any info 403-885-3333. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 22, 2019

The bus was carrying seven children who were assessed by emergency medical personnel and cleared.

The two children with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Police say the truck involved in the collision has been linked to a number of offences.

Police are warning the public not to approach the vehicle or the man driving it as he is considered armed and dangerous.

