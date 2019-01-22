LIVING
'Bao''s Oscar Nomination Already A Win For Toronto And Asian Pride

"Much love for Asian stories."

"Bao" has been nominated for best animated short.
Several Canadians have landed Oscar nominations.

The category for best animated short includes the Pixar production "Bao'' by Toronto-raised Domee Shi. Shi is the first female director to helm a Pixar short film.

WATCH: What inspired "Bao." Story continues below video.

The director's Chinese-Canadian roots are showcased in her eight-minute short. Not only is the film set in Toronto — with the CN Tower proudly seen in the background — but "Bao'' is the story of "an empty-nesting Chinese mom (who) gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life.''

The Oscar nomination struck a chord with Asians on Twitter, who are proud to see their community celebrated onscreen.

Also on the 2019 Oscar nomination list is "Animal Behaviour'' by Vancouver's David Fine and Alison Snowden, and "Weekends'' by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez. Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal — Jeremy Comte for "Fauve'' and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite.''

Fine and Snowden are a husband-and-wife filmmaking team who won an Oscar in 1994 for best animated short for "Bob's Birthday.'' "Animal Behaviour'' was produced at the National Film Board of Canada and gives a comedic look at animals in a group therapy session.

Jimenez has been a story artist for more than 10 years, at companies including Disney Feature Animation and Pixar, where he currently works. His film "Weekends'' is set in 1980s Toronto and features hand-drawn animations.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 24.

With files from Isabelle Khoo

