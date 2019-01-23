'Crazy Rich Asians' Got No Oscar Love, And Fans Can't Believe It

The 2019 Academy Award nominations gave fans plenty to celebrate.

"Black Panther" became the first-ever superhero movie to get a nod for Best Picture; Lady Gaga became the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year; and "The Favourite," a film about a same-sex royal love story, was one of the top Oscar contenders with a total of 10 nominations.

But those weren't the only reasons the public was buzzing about the Oscars on Tuesday. Fans were quick to notice that there was one film that got completely snubbed, even after its outstanding box office success.

"Crazy Rich Asians" received zero Oscar nominations, despite the huge hype it received for being the first Hollywood movie in 25 years to feature an Asian-majority cast. For many members of the Asian community, it was the first time they truly saw themselves and their culture reflected on screen.

But the movie's impact wasn't enough to get it Oscar-nominated in any category, and the Asian community was particularly disappointed. On Twitter, many people expressed their dismay and disbelief.

Despite this, there was at least one Oscar nomination that was a major win for Asians. Pixar's "Bao," directed by Toronto-raised Domee Shi, was included in the Best Animated Short category. The adorable film tells the sweet story of an "empty-nesting Chinese mom."

Other Oscar snubs this year include "If Beale Street Could Talk," which missed out on a Best Picture nom despite the fact that it was critically acclaimed, and Ryan Coogler and Bradley Cooper, who didn't make the Best Director list for their films "Black Panther" and "A Star Is Born," respectively.

