It is deep winter. It's so cold that even Niagara Falls is frozen, and you're probably starting to feel like you may never warm up again.

But you're wrong because this hearty Italian wedding soup recipe by Delish is here to thaw you out, fill you up, and ... well, if a soup could wrap you in a blanket, this one would.

This soup is full of so many comforting ingredients such as meatballs, a savoury broth, pasta, carrots, spinach (and bonus: this is a great way to get your kid to eat more veggies, like the new Canada Food Guide recommends).

It's basically everything you and your kids love about chicken noodle soup, but with an upgrade. And it's ready in just 45 minutes.

Get the full recipe for Italian wedding soup here.