Expectant parents have likely no doubt wondered — nay, fantasized — about what their unborn child will be like. Will they be kind and clever? Will they have an exciting career? Will they experience good fortune?

In Chinese astrology, it's believed that your birth date plays a big role in determining these factors and more, because each year is associated with a zodiac animal on a 12-year cycle and one of five elements.

Lin Shao-hua via Getty Images The 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac.

Feb. 5 marks Chinese New Year in 2019, and the beginning of the Year of the Earth Pig. Because the date of the spring festival changes based on the new lunar calendar, that means anyone born between Feb. 5, 2019 and Jan. 25, 2020 will share similar traits.

HuffPost Canada spoke to Sherman Tai, a Chinese fortune teller and feng shui master based in Vancouver, to find out what it means to have baby born in the Year of the Earth Pig.

Is the Year of the Pig lucky in 2019?

In the Chinese zodiac, some animals are luckier than others. The Dragon is revered as the luckiest of the 12 signs, while the Goat is thought to be the least fortunate. The latter, in fact, is considered so unlucky that superstitious couples actually hold off on having babies born in that zodiac year.

So where does the Pig fall on the fortune scale? According to Tai, Pigs are definitely a lucky animal.

Cheryl Chan via Getty Images The Year of the Earth Pig is a lucky one.

"They are lucky, especially people born in this particular year," he said. "Even if they have some sort of unfortunate thing happen, eventually they will have something happen to save their life, to help them overcome all the obstacles and barriers."

Lucky numbers for those born in the Year of the Pig are 1, 6, 7, and 8, while lucky colours are blue, gold, and silver, according to Tai.

What are the characteristics of the Year of the Pig?

In general, people born in this zodiac year are generous, independent, honest and responsible. However, they can be short-tempered and naive, too, Travel China Guide reports.

Pigs can also appear to be lazy and simple-minded, but don't be fooled! They are actually very intelligent, driven individuals, Tai said.

"A lot of people think Pigs are dirty. Actually, they are not. They are very beautiful, very tidy ... and to a certain extent, quite disciplined," the fortune teller explained.

"However, everyone has good and bad [traits]. Because they are very disciplined, they have their own way of executing their daily work. That is good, but if the overall situation is not that smooth and [does not coordinate] with their planning, then they will have a big headache."

WATCH: This Chinatown in Singapore is lit up for Chinese New Year. Story continues below.

Tai predicts babies born this year will be particularly stubborn and a little self-centred (sorry, parents). Pigs, in general, tend to be stubborn, but those born in the Earth Pig year are even more so because the earth element contradicts the Pig's natural element, which is water, Tai explained.

Earth Pigs are also expected to be "communicative, popular among their friends" and have "a strong sense of time keeping," according to China Highlights.

Who is the Pig compatible with?

There are a lot of factors — such as comparing birth months and years — that go into determining who the Pig will be compatible with, Tai said. But as a general rule, Pigs are most compatible with people born in the Year of the Tiger, Rabbit, and Goat.

These zodiac signs "have common goals and similar values, which add more fun in daily life," Travel China Guide notes. Tigers also have similar personalities to Pigs, as they are very trustworthy and intelligent. They are also tolerant, which pairs nicely with the Pigs' stubborn nature.

Images By Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images Pigs get along with Tigers the best.

The Pig is least compatible with people born in the Year of the Snake, Rooster, Ox, and Monkey, since they have very different personalities.

"[Pigs] need to be patient with other people," Tai warned. "They especially need to listen and ask questions before they criticize the other opinion as incorrect. Listen first before you say anything [then everything] will be fine."

What are the best careers for Pigs?

Pigs are very intelligent, which opens up a lot of doors for them when it comes to careers. "They might be some sort of chief commander and leader, however, they need to listen first," Tai said.

The fortune teller also noted the Pigs are very extreme, and can either have very aggressive or very conservative personalities. Those with the latter trait will make good entrepreneurs.

Pigs are also good at design and have good art sense, which means they can become artists, Tai said. And because of their self-centredness and self-confidence, they can become famous entertainers or be suited to a career in PR.

Famous people born in the Year of the Pig

People born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, and 2019 are all Pigs. Here are some celebrities with this zodiac sign: