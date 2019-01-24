There's nothing better than chicken pot pie on a winter day.

... unless that chicken pot pie is also miniature and — extra bonus! — good for you.

This recipe from Delish for low-carb chicken pot pie uses riced cauliflower and cheese as the crust to put a healthier twist on your favourite comfort food. Plus, this dinner dish is mini and cute, which will be a hit with the kids.

This recipe is the perfect way to use up any leftover chicken you might have kicking around, too. They're ready in just 45 minutes, and packed full of veggies.

Get the full recipe for low-carb chicken pot pies here.