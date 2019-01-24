Turmeric Apricot Trail Mix Recipe

Abbey Sharp, author of The Mindful Glow Cookbook: Radiant Recipes for Being the Healthiest, Happiest You talked to HuffPost Canada about how you can up your snack game. Here is one of her recipes to help you do so.

Dairy-free • Gluten-free • Healthy fats • High fibre • High protein • No added sugar • Vegan • Vegetarian Makes about 3¼ cups (800 mL)

Health-food stores usually have a whole aisle devoted to $12 bags of gourmet trail mix, so you know it's trendy stuff. Whereas gas station blends are packed with candies and chocolate chips, Sharp adds natural sweetness with chewy apricots and warm spice. This recipe also boosts fibre and protein while stretching out those pricier nuts and seeds with a can of humble chickpeas. Crispy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy! Save the $12 for your double foam, extra whip, super-hot morning latte, and let this trail mix get you through the afternoon.

1 can (19 ounces/540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon (15 mL) + 1 teaspoon (5 mL) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon (2 mL) cinnamon

½ teaspoon (2 mL) turmeric

¼ teaspoon (1 mL) ground ginger

¼ teaspoon (1 mL) ground cumin

¼ teaspoon (1 mL) sweet smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon (1 mL) chili powder, more to taste

½ teaspoon (2 mL) fleur de sel, divided

½ cup (125 mL) shelled unsalted natural pistachios

½ cup (125 mL) unsalted natural pepitas

¾ cup (175 mL) dried apricots, minced 1.

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Spread the chickpeas on a clean kitchen towel, top with another towel, and gently rub the chickpeas until they start to pop out of their thin, translucent skins. Getting rid of the skins and thoroughly drying the chickpeas helps ensure the beans get and stay extra crisp. It's not necessary to remove all the skins, but be sure to pick out any that easily slip off from the rubdown.

3. Transfer the dried chickpeas to the baking sheet. Toss the chickpeas with 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of the olive oil. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy, stirring and tossing them at least once. Remove from the oven and turn the oven off.

4. In a small bowl, stir together the cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, cumin, paprika, chilli powder, and ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) of the fleur de sel. Add the pistachios, pepitas, the remaining 1 teaspoon (5 mL) olive oil, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) fleur de sel; stir well. Add the mixture to the chickpeas and toss to coat. Return the baking sheet to the oven (with the temperature off) and leave the chickpeas in the oven (with the oven door closed) until the pan is cool to the touch, at least 1 hour.

5. Stir in the apricots and season with additional fleur de sel and chilli powder to taste. Store in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag at room temperature for up to 10 days.

ABBEY'S TIP With its vibrant golden hue, turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its active ingredient, curcumin. But if you're careless like me while tossing these crispy chickpeas, everything you touch will turn to gold (and not the bling-bling kind). Sprinkle a little cornstarch onto any stained linens and scrub fresh lemon onto yellowed nails so you don't go out looking like a chain smoker.

More on HuffPost: