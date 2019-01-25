Pizza night feels like a sigh of relief in many households.

You know the kids will eat it without whining, it's easy, and you get to enjoy it as well. Now, what if you could harness the power of pizza to make breakfast seamless, too? It could happen with this recipe for granola breakfast pizza from Delish.

This pizza is basically a yogurt parfait, served slice-style. The crust is sweet and crunchy granola, the sauce is a mixture of Greek yogurt and honey, and it's topped with fresh fruit. Basically, it's what you wish your kids would eat for breakfast, served in a pizza format that makes it a very real possibility.

And if they don't eat it, well, more for you.

Get the full recipe for granola breakfast pizza here.