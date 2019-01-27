The Vatican has been trying to get hip with the times ever since Pope Benedict XVI got a Twitter account in 2012.

But Pope Francis took it to a new level on Saturday when he posted a tweet calling the Virgin Mary an "influencer."

With her "yes", Mary became the most influential woman in history. Without social networks, she became the first "influencer": the "influencer" of God. #Panama2019 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 27, 2019

Sure, as a significant figure in a religion with followers that total nearly a third of the world's population, it's fair to say Mary has influence. But to call her an influencer — a term that conjures visuals of Instagram models posing in sports bras, and even inspired its own Halloween costume — had people on the internet making jokes like there was no tomorrow.

The pope yesterday: I don't want the church to me more "cool"

The pope today: mary did it for the 'gram pic.twitter.com/CqQWR4Z4nZ — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 27, 2019

OK but doesn't it seem odd that she only posts selfies with her son as a baby? Where are the teen years? Where's His first birdhouse as a carpenter's apprentice? I'll hang up and take my answer offline, thanks Padre — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 27, 2019

Jesus literally faked his own death for more followers though, so... https://t.co/uAeZk2VSfY — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 27, 2019

Others just really wanted the Pope to stop.

There were attempts to talk to the Pope about other important pop-culture related things.

Poke'mon Go to Heaven — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) January 27, 2019

did you like the Hulu or Netflix documentary more? — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 27, 2019

And others reacted with some factual challenges.

Firstly, don't try to be cool, person who manages the Pope's Twitter feed.

Secondly, Eve is way more influential than Mary. Disobedience and thinking for yourself, not motherhood, are the first calling of powerful and influential women. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) January 27, 2019

No social networks? Motherfucker what do you think the apostles were — ℤoë "Kenny Logouts" ℚuinn (@UnburntWitch) January 27, 2019

So you are suggesting that Mary consented to carry god's child, but I thought she was unaware of it until she couldn't be unaware of it making it non-consensual. — John "I believe her" Raeder (@jrjohnraeder) January 27, 2019

So in conclusion:

"And the Lord spake to Moses saying, 'this it ain't, chief.'" — Kaapo for Kakko-puffs (@omgrodnick) January 27, 2019

Wow a PontiFlex — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 27, 2019

Pope Francis tweeted the message after speaking at a vigil service in Panama City as part of World Youth Day. Over 600,000 people attended, according to the Associated Press.

In his Saturday speech, the Pope reportedly said that real influencers are "guardians of roots, guardians of all that prevents our life from dissipating and evaporating into nothingness," according to Crux Now.

