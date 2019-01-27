NEWS
01/27/2019 17:51 EST | Updated 35 minutes ago

Pope Francis Calls Virgin Mary ‘1st Influencer’ After World Youth Day Remarks

"With her 'yes', Mary became the most influential woman in history."

Pope Francis arrives for the meeting with the World Youth Day volunteers at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City on Jan. 26, 2019.
Carlos Jasso / Reuters
Pope Francis arrives for the meeting with the World Youth Day volunteers at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City on Jan. 26, 2019.

The Vatican has been trying to get hip with the times ever since Pope Benedict XVI got a Twitter account in 2012.

But Pope Francis took it to a new level on Saturday when he posted a tweet calling the Virgin Mary an "influencer."

Sure, as a significant figure in a religion with followers that total nearly a third of the world's population, it's fair to say Mary has influence. But to call her an influencer — a term that conjures visuals of Instagram models posing in sports bras, and even inspired its own Halloween costume — had people on the internet making jokes like there was no tomorrow.

Others just really wanted the Pope to stop.

There were attempts to talk to the Pope about other important pop-culture related things.

And others reacted with some factual challenges.

So in conclusion:

Pope Francis tweeted the message after speaking at a vigil service in Panama City as part of World Youth Day. Over 600,000 people attended, according to the Associated Press.

In his Saturday speech, the Pope reportedly said that real influencers are "guardians of roots, guardians of all that prevents our life from dissipating and evaporating into nothingness," according to Crux Now.

Also on HuffPost:

MORE: influencers instagram News Pope Francis Twitter World Youth Day