This. Changes. Everything.

Every parent's best friend — the slow cooker — has saved many a weeknight dinner and might even get us through winter with all its soup possibilities. But now that convenient kitchen appliance has gone above and beyond, because guess what? You can make banana bread in there.

Baking without actually baking? We are VERY into this.

Just mix the simple yet decadent recipe from Delish, line your slow cooker with parchment paper and cooking spray, dump your batter in, top with chocolate chips, and come back four hours later to the most moist banana bread.

Delish notes that the first time you make it you will want to check on it a few times to make sure your banana bread doesn't burn since all slow cookers are different. But once you master it... omg. Banana bread in the slow cooker.

We're not drooling. You're drooling.

Get the full recipe for slow cooker banana bread here.