LIVING

Celebs, Activists Support ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett After Racist, Homophobic Attack

"Empire" actor, Jussie Smollett, was approached early Tuesday morning by two men yelling racial and homophobic slurs in downtown Chicago. They hit him in the face, “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him, and wrapped a rope around his neck, police said. Celebrities and activists are showing an outpouring of love and support for the actor and LGBTQ rights advocate.