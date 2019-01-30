Comedian Jeremy Hotz is bringing a pretty important guest with him on his upcoming cross-Canada tour: Shackleton, a long-haired chihuahua.

For Hotz, having a service dog is a big help in dealing with the anxiety disorder he was diagnosed with years ago.

"I have this thing in the morning when I get up and I'm immediately struck with fear," he explained.

Having Shack around gives him a reason to get out of the house. That might sound small, but it can make a massive difference to someone with his condition, he said.

Hotz has talked about his anxiety in his comedy act for years now. There are very few things he's not anxious about — but improvising onstage is one of them, he said.

He'll be talking anxiety, dogs and more in his upcoming cross-Canada tour. Watch him open up about his disorder and how he copes with it in the video above.

Are you in a crisis? If you need help, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, visit CAMH's resource to learn how to talk about suicide with the person you're worried about.