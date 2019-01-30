It's a great time to be looking for a new job.

Human resources firm Randstad Canada has released its list of the most in-demand jobs for 2019, which include positions at different levels across a variety of sectors.

Despite doom and gloom about the death of retail, positions like sales associates and merchandisers still made the list.

Carolyn Levy, Randstad Canada's president of technology, told HuffPost Canada it's important to note these positions centre around the customer experience.

"So really what that's telling us is that Canadians still want that brick-and-mortar retail experience, which really is good news for the sector in itself," Levy said.

Levy said there's a lot of diversification happening on the list, which speaks "very strongly to the economy."

Unemployment levels are at record lows, which some groups have said will limit their businesses investments and actually hurt the economy. Still, it hasn't seem to hurt job-seekers, who only stand to gain from employers' war for talent.

"If we think of the recruitment market in itself, it's very highly competitive," Levy said.

"If we go back to an employer and its brand, they really need to be refining what the organization represents, what their values are, what their promises are, in order to attract and retain any of the top-performing talent in the market."

In no particular order, here are Randstad Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2019 in Canada.

Sales associate

Administrative assistant

Driver

Developer

Receptionist

Cashier

General Labourer

Project manager

Account manager

Welder

Accountant

Registered nurse

Electrical engineer

HR manager

Merchandiser

The firm also released a list of top emerging jobs in Canada. In keeping with jobs trends over the past few years, many of them are in the tech sector.

Here are Randstad Canada's top emerging jobs in Canada, in no particular order:

Blockchain developer

Automation engineer

AI researcher

Chief experience officer

Live chat agent

Dev/ops engineer

Environmental engineer

Cyber security specialist

Data scientist

3D architect

To come up with the lists, Randstad Canada's business analysts reviewed data from clients and analyzed the roles posted in the previous 12 months.