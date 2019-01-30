What To Watch On Netflix Canada In February 2019

Have you built your blanket fort yet? Have you emerged from your blanket fort yet? Mother Nature is not playing around, it's beyond frigid outside. The only thing warming our souls this winter might be watching Harry Potter movies all day, every day. Netflix we are forever grateful for keeping us from crying until summer returns, which feels so very far away right now.

Prep that hot water bottle, keep your food delivery apps close and settle in to check out some highlights of what to watch in February:

Movies:

The last four Harry Potter movies — Available Feb. 1

For far too long, Canadian Netflix subscribers have suffered through repeated viewings of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" because that's the only J.K. Rowling-related content available. But the wait is over kids! The back half of the Harry Potter series: "Order Of The Phoenix," "Half-Blood Prince" and both parts of the "Deathly Hallows," is coming to a screen near you.

"Back To The Future" — Available Feb. 1

"Back To The Future" was a cutting-edge movie when it was released in 1985. And now Netflix is taking us back on the DeLorean for a wayback-throwback ride, with the first movie and the two sequels, "Back to the Future Part II" and "Back to the Future Part III."

In the first of the series, eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns that famous DeLorean into a time machine that inadvertently sends his young friend, Marty McFly, 30 years into the past.

"ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" — Available Feb. 8

Sam Cooke was the most influential black musician of the Civil Rights Movement and advocated for the rights of black musicians, frustrating the white establishment. This long-form documentary series of high profile, in-depth stories about music's impact on society, as told by critically acclaimed directors, reveals surprising insight beyond the expected or commonly known.

"High Flying Bird" — Available Feb. 8

In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic") from a script by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"), the film features an acclaimed ensemble cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke, plus appearances from NBA athletes Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.

TV:

"Shameless," Season 8 — Available Feb. 5

This dramedy, based on a British series, centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.

"Russian Doll" — Available Feb. 8

Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honour at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," Volume 2, streaming every Sunday — Available Feb. 10

Hasan Minhaj's informative and innovative comedy show returns with more deep dives into global politics and culture.

"Dating Around" — Available Feb. 14

Every episode, one single person goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges and moments of true connection. Who will get a second date? Netflix's first original dating show takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating.

"Dirty John" — Available Feb. 14

The anthology series' first season tells the story of how a romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiralled into secrets, denial, manipulation and, ultimately, survival — with horrific consequences for an entire family.

"Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho" — Available Feb. 14

Comedian, actor and former physician Ken Jeong returns to his stand-up roots for his first-ever Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, Calif., where Jeong first got his start in comedy, "You Complete Me, Ho" reflects on how Jeong went from being a doctor to a comedy superstar. The special is directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed Jeong in the groundbreaking box office phenomenon "Crazy Rich Asians."

"The Umbrella Academy" — Available Feb. 15

Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in February 2019:

"8 Mile"

"Batman vs. Robin"

"Cloverfield"

"Ella Enchanted"

"Scream 4"

"Sharknado"

"The King's Speech"

