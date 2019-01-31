Paris Police Officers Found Guilty Of Gang-Raping Canadian Tourist

Two French policemen have been found guilty of gang-raping a Canadian tourist nearly five years ago, according to media reports.

The two officers, now identified as Nicolas R. and Antoine Q., were accused of raping Emily Spanton at police headquarters in Paris, and have been sentenced to seven years in prison.

They have 10 days to appeal the verdict, according to CTV News.

ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images Nicolas R., one of two French policemen accused of raping a Canadian tourist in April 2014, arrives for a hearing at the Criminal Court in Paris on Jan. 14, 2019.

Spanton said she met a group of officers across the street from the prestigious 36 Quai des Orfevres station near the Seine River in an Irish pub in April 2014.

The officers invited her for a tour of police headquarters, where she claimed she was forced to drink whisky, perform oral sex and was raped several times.

The men's DNA was found on Spanton's underwear, according to court documents.

Five years after her claim of having been gang-raped in the prestigious 36 Quai D'Orfèvres was dismissed, Spanton is sitting in tears, a few meters away from the men who abused her.

One of the accused cops is shaking his head in disbelief and also crying.#procès36 — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) January 31, 2019

With files from The Associated Press



