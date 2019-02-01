The big game is this weekend, and you know what that means ... SNACKS SNACKS SNACKS!

For those who take food as seriously as football (but also, for those who don't), there is one dip recipe guaranteed to score a touchdown. Delish's meat lover's pizza dip is everything we love in one dish: pizza, dip, meat, cheese, and more meat and more cheese.

The recipe calls for sausage, bacon, and pepperoni. It is not kidding around when it calls itself a meat lover's dip. It also has four different types of cheese, because why the heck not?

It's ready in 50 minutes, and we don't think we need to tell you that kids and adults alike will want to gobble this down.

Get the full recipe for meat lover's pizza dip here.