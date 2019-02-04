NEWS
Canadian Company Steps In It With Incredibly Insensitive Tweet

Contacts For Less was attempting to promote a charity, an employee said.

Canadian company Contacts For Less faced backlash Monday for this tweet that's now been deleted.
A tweet that's facing backlash for being "incredibly tasteless" attempted to draw a connection between rising suicide rates among women and a Canadian company's contact lens products.

Written for the Twitter account of Contacts For Less, located in New Westminster, B.C., the tweet dated Feb. 2 reads, "#suicide rates for women in #Canada are rising fast. See our blog article for more info and remember to always buy your #contactlenses with us at @ContactsForLess" and includes a link to their website. It was also retweeted by the company, and then deleted shortly after HuffPost Canada requested a comment.

"The whole thing about it is they probably don't understand what our mission is and why we're doing it," said a company service employee who identified herself as Valerie. She said Twitter users could learn more about the company's message by reading their blog, not linked in the tweet.

"I get the message wasn't written properly. Of course it's going to come off as very odd on social media."

The reason for the tweet is that Contacts For Less is trying to raise awareness about suicide rates and anti-bullying, said Valerie.

Nobody else from Contacts For Less has returned HuffPost's requests for comment.

Contacts for Less is an online company that sells contact lenses at a discounted price and donates some of its profits to charitable organizations. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention is featured this month, according to Contacts For Less's website.

The charity did not respond immediately to HuffPost's request for comment.

Before the tweet was deleted, Twitter users had plenty to say about it, with 197 comments and far less tweets or likes.

Other Twitter users have made big blunders in recent months, including Ontario Chamber of Commerce president Rocco Rossi, who on New Year's Eve tweeted he was celebrating the "1-percenter way." The tweet came just before the now-cancelled minimum wage hike was set to kick in.

Rossi later apologized and deleted the tweet.

Over the weekend Liberal MP Adam Vaughan faced criticism when he tweeted people should "whack" Premier Doug Ford, which he said was in reference to the game whack-a-mole. He later apologized.

