Ontario Bureaucrat Leaves Job After Leaking Health-Care Documents To NDP

TORONTO — Ontario has identified a public servant responsible for leaking government health-care documents to the Opposition and has notified the provincial police.

A memo circulated today to the public sector says the person is no longer employed.

That comes as the NDP today released a second set of confidential documents relating to the government's health-care transformation plans.

The New Democrats say the documents show a plan to create a health "super agency" is final, despite the health minister saying proposed changes to the system are still being drafted.

The NDP will not say how they obtained today's documents, which appear to be government presentations, but they said last week that draft health-care legislation was delivered to their offices in a manila envelope.

The documents also say a new model of "integrated care delivery" is being created, called MyCare groups, and the NDP say those groups would be given power to contract out front-line health care to private, for-profit entities.

They also reference outsourcing services such as laboratories — many of which are already privately run — inspections, and the province's air ambulance service.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that those services will not be privatized.

"Options developed by the public service are simply that: options," Elliott told reporters. "The entire plan needs to be finalized."

With a file from Emma Paling

