NEWS
02/05/2019 13:31 EST | Updated 33 minutes ago

CP Freight Train In Deadly Derailment Began Rolling On Its Own: Transportation Safety Board

Investigators say the crew had just boarded the train, but weren't yet ready to depart.

  • Canadian Press
A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

CALGARY — Investigators say a Canadian Pacific freight train was parked and began to move on its own before it derailed and killed three crew members on the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.

The Transportation Safety Board says the westbound train had been parked on a grade for two hours near Field, B.C., when the westbound train started rolling.

Watch: Scenes from the CP freight train derailment in B.C. Story continues below.

The board says the crew had just boarded the train, but weren't yet ready to depart.

It says the train gained speed well in excess of the 32 km/h maximum for the tight turns in the mountain pass.

Some 99 cars carrying grain and two locomotives derailed at a curve ahead of a bridge.

The three crew were all in the lead locomotive, which plunged into a river.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Canadian Pacific Rail CP freight train CP freight train derailment CP Rail News Transportation Safety Board