02/06/2019 12:05 EST | Updated 48 minutes ago

Ontario's First Pot Stores Could Be Coming To Toronto, Brampton, St. Catharines

The stores could be up and running by April.

An employee arranges products from cannabis brand Tweed at a retail store in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, Nfld., Oct. 17, 2018. Ontario is reviewing the first applications for brick-and-mortar stores in the province.
Chris Wattie / Reuters
The first three cannabis stores in Ontario could be set up in Toronto, Brampton and St. Catharines.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says applications for pot shops have been made in those three cities and will now be subject to public feedback.

The Toronto shop would be located in the city's Yorkville neighbourhood at 20 Cumberland St.

The Brampton store would be located at 186 Main St., near a city mall, and the St. Catharines store would open at 33 Lakeshore Rd.

Ontario announced the first 25 entities that could apply for cannabis retail licences in the province last month.

The AGCO will accept feedback on the licences and possible store locations until Feb. 20, with the stores to open in April.

