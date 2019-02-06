It's been just over two months since Canada arrested a high-ranking Chinese technology executive in Vancouver, a move that kicked off a diplomatic spat with China that has involved heightened rhetoric, counter-arrests, accusations of white supremacy and even a death penalty.

Shortly after Huawei Technologies' Meng Wanzhou was arrested — at the request of the U.S. — China fired back by detaining two Canadians in the country and reportedly holding them in cells that had lights on 24 hours a day.

And then, because none of this was hard enough, our now former ambassador to China — you know, the person supposed to help sort things out over there — got fired after he spoke out on the explosive issue not once, but twice.

And if you feel like this is all too much to process, buckle up: one international relations expert says the Canada-China dynamic might get even worse.

