The hottest new dessert trend involves a cool ingredient most Canadians just happen to have in their own backyards.

Snow cream, which is essentially snow made from ice cream (a variation of which was super popular in 2013), is making a comeback. Searches for "snow cream" have snowballed 44 per cent this year, according to Pinterest's top trends blog.

The ingredients typically include freshly fallen snow (which we kind of have in abundance here in Canada right now), condensed milk, and some type of flavour. The best part? You can make it together as a fun family activity that kids will love.

Here's a great recipe to try from Delish.

If you think making ice cream from snow sounds kind of gross, fair enough, but we're willing to bet you'll be a convert soon.

"Using snow as a main ingredient in a dish sounded so bizarre to me, but I kept seeing all these recipes for snow ice cream (also known as snow cream) all over the net, and in every one, people raved about how good it tasted," Canadian blogger Jackie Currie wrote in a recent post.

"It's better than any store-bought ice cream I've ever tasted. It's rich and sweet and packed with flavour. And it was so easy and fun to make!"

Yep... that sounds pretty great.

Here are 10 more cool snow cream recipes to try on your next snow day:

1. Classic four-ingredient snow cream

Get the recipe: Bless This Mess Please

2. Chocolate snow cream

Get the recipe: Just A Girl

3. Snow-cream Frappuccino

Get the recipe: Creative Connections For Kids

4. Chocolate peanut butter snow cream

Get the recipe: Snappy Gourmet

5. Cake batter snow cream

Get the recipe: Kate's Recipe Box

6. S'mores snow cream

Get the recipe: The Schmidty Wife

7. Vanilla snow cream

Get the recipe: Happy Hooligans

8. Mint chocolate chip snow cream

Get the recipe: It's Yummi

9. Strawberry snow cream

Get the recipe: Julie Blanner

10. Chocolate peppermint snow ice cream

Get the recipe: Snappy Gourmet

