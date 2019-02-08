If you were obsessed with the "Gilmore Girls" like the rest of us back in the day, much of that obsession likely had as much to do with Stars Hollow as it did with the spitfire dialogue and Rory's relationship drama.

The oft-frequented Luke's Diner serving up large plates of crinkle fries. Sookie and Lorelai's Dragonfly Inn troubles. Rory running into Dean at Doose's Market. That gazebo. All the quirky characters (read: Kirk). Stars Hollow was legit like a YA novel come to life, with high-school romances, mom-daughter tiffs and bestie bondings all in this little town, filled with seasonal splendor.

And now for a fun fact: did you know that the original pilot of the fictional Connecticut small town where the Gilmores (and a wide array of colourful townsfolk) lived was shot in Canada? Historic Main Street Unionville, in the city of Markham, Ont. to be exact.

So if you always wished you could experience this unique and magical town IRL, come Oct. 2-4, you can! The Gilmore Girls Fan Fest (we're also miffed we hadn't heard about this GG gang sooner) will be holding its first international fan festival on Main Street Unionville this fall.

"For anyone who has ever wanted to stand in the very spot Lorelai so confidently strode across the street to the tune of 'There She Goes,' we are pretty confident you'll love Unionville, Canada," the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest website noted.

Indeed, in the original pilot, Lorelai crosses Main Street to enter Luke's Diner for the very first time.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to welcome Gilmore Girls Fan Fest to our town!" Shawna Ferguson, executive director of the Unionville B.I.A., said in a news release.

"Historic Main Street is a great setting for an event like this and we've already begun to hear from fans across the globe who are planning their first trip to Canada specifically for this event. Because of its charming landscape, incredible culture, unique shopping and diverse menus at our local restaurants, we see the appeal that visitors adore in Unionville and we look forward to introducing these attendees to all we have to offer," Ferguson said.

It's official!! #GilmoreGirlsFanFestival will be taking place in #Unionville October 4 - 6, 2019!



Mark your calendars because TICKETS will be available at https://t.co/WcmwT7Puhz on February 11, 2019 at 12:00pm CST. #UnionvilleMainStreet #LifeIsBetterInUnionville pic.twitter.com/GKeKMtE8FN — Main St. Unionville (@UnionvilleInfo) January 31, 2019

If the excitement already has you doing a little fast-talking banter you're already doing a little fast-talking banter with yourself out of excitement, here's something else to get Sookie about: some of the real cast members will also be there! You might just get your chance to take dance lessons with Miss Patty, chat with Mrs. Kim or order coffee from Zach. Making your circa-2000 dreams come true, just a plane or car ride away! (Note: the actual cast members in attendance have not yet been announced, nor have the details of the weekend festivities.)

If you just can't wait to learn about what will go down in Stars Hollow, the CanCon edition, a sample of the 2018 event in Connecticut is listed on the website. Programming and special guests for the event will be announced as soon as details are secured, said organizers.

Watch: 'Gilmore Girls' cast, fans pay tribute to Lorelai, Rory and Stars Hollow at festival. Story continues below.

According to the fansite, since 2016, the event has hosted more than 20 cast and crew members each year who have met with fans, appeared on panels and who participate in the more than 50 festival activities.

Tickets for the three-day festival will run you $365 [since you mention it in the next price, is this US or CA?] and ticket sales begin February 11, at www.gilmoregirlsfanfest.com at noon (CST). Tickets for the three-day event are US$275 and include access to all events, activities, meet-and-greets, and panels (meals and lodging are not included).

