Canada's transport minister has ordered the use of handbrakes on all trains stopped on mountain slopes following a deadly derailment earlier this week.

Marc Garneau says in a statement it's a precaution until the cause of the derailment is determined.

He says the order takes effect immediately.

A Vancouver-bound train with 112 grain cars was parked with its air brakes engaged on a grade east of Field, B.C., when it started moving on its own early Monday.

The train sped up to well over the limit before 99 cars and two locomotives hurtled off the tracks.

3 killed

Three employees with Canadian Pacific Railway were killed.

"My department has issued a Ministerial Order under the Railway Safety Act to all railway companies mandating the use of handbrakes should a train be stopped on a mountain grade after an emergency use of the air brakes. This order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect as long as necessary," said Garneau.

"As I have said many times before, rail safety is my top priority and I will never hesitate to take appropriate actions when necessary."

