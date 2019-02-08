Federal Conservatives and New Democrats are forcing an emergency meeting of the House of Commons justice committee over allegations the Prime Minister's Office pressured the former attorney general to help a major Quebec company avoid criminal prosecution.

The accusations stem from a bombshell report from The Globe and Mail Thursday. The Globe quoted sources saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office leaned on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin duck fraud and corruption prosecution with a remedial agreement. The Quebec engineering and construction giant is accused of paying bribes for government contracts in Libya.

Trudeau told reporters Thursday that the allegations are "false." He said Wilson-Raybould, who was shuffled to veterans affairs last month, was "never directed by me" or anyone in his office to "take a decision" on the matter. He closely stuck to that line when further asked if his office applied pressure or influence on the minister.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer raised the stakes Friday, saying in a statement that the matter showcased "alarming concerns" about the conduct of Trudeau and his office.

"Members of Parliament, and all other relevant authorities, have a responsibility to determine what happened here, and both Trudeau and his officials must be forthcoming," Scheer said. "We believe this committee investigation is a necessary first step."

Scheer also warned that if Liberal MPs on the committee vote against the investigation, Canadians will "only conclude" reports of political interference in a criminal matter are true.

"Should the Liberals prevent PMO officials from testifying, Conservatives will pursue every course of action to make sure Justin Trudeau and his office are held to account," he said.

Group wants to hear from Wilson-Raybould, key Trudeau advisers

The release stated three Tory MPs on the justice committee — Michael Barrett, Dave MacKenzie and Michael Cooper — and NDP MP Murray Rankin sent letters to the clerk seeking a vote on a motion calling for "no fewer than four meetings" to study the situation.

The group wants to hear from Wilson-Raybould, her successor as justice Minister David Lametti, and several people in Trudeau's inner circle: chief of staff Katie Telford, principal secretary Gerald Butts, and senior advisors Mathieu Bouchard and Elder Marques.

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel, and Jessica Prince, chief of staff to the veterans affairs minister, have also been requested to appear as witnesses.

"If the prime minister has nothing to hide, then members of his government should have no reason to oppose these officials from testifying," he said in the release.

The opposition parties say a committee report should be delivered to the House by Feb. 28.

Wilson-Raybould's 'truth to power' statement in focus

After Wilson-Raybould was demoted to veterans affairs minister, she released a statement saying that the role of attorney general must be free from "even the perception of political interference" and involves speaking "truth to power."

The motion calling for the emergency meeting quotes Wilson-Raybould's statement directly that "it is a pillar of our democracy that our system of justice be free from even the perception of political interference and uphold the highest level of public confidence."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also called for the federal ethics commissioner to launch an investigation.

"Given the prime minister's response, if he truly wants to clear this up and believes there's been no wrongdoing, he should welcome an investigation from the ethics commissioner. ... Tell us what happened, be transparent, invite the ethics commissioner to investigate and tell us that this is not the case or, if it is the case, then there's a serious reckoning that needs to happen," he told The Canadian Press.

With files from The Canadian Press