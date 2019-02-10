STYLE
Grammys 2019 Red Carpet's Best And Wildest Looks

We're constantly waiting for an outfit as iconic as J.Lo's 2000 Grammys dress.

Heidi Klum at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Heidi Klum at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

As awards shows go, the Grammys can be polarizing. Several big-name artists including Drake, Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean have questioned their relevance. Because, as we know, the Grammys have made some truly baffling choices — never forget that Macklemore (!) beat out Kendrick Lamar (!!) along with Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West (!!!) for Best Rap Album in 2014.

This year's ceremony has already been marked by controversy, with Ariana Grande declining a performance after a fight with the producers and Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino reportedly turning down offers to perform. Still, this year's awards include a pretty stellar lineup of performers: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and St. Vincent are just some of the musicians you'll be hearing from.

But of course, as we all know, the best part of any awards show is the outfits. This year's selection was largely confusing, with a lot of choices that are likely to provoke debate. Here are some of the night's most memorable red carpet looks.

  • Camila Cabello
    Camila Cabello
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Great colour! But a weird fit. But fun sparkles! But too long.
  • Ben Harper
    Ben Harper
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    There's a lot going on here. Ben Harper seems to be channelling a fancy-but-stoic cowboy who takes fashion cues from small children.

  • Alessia Cara
    Alessia Cara
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    We love you, Alessia Cara! But we don't love this amount of mesh.
  • Eve
    Eve
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    Is her outfit kinda boring? Yes, maybe. But Eve looks incredible, with her sparkly jewellery and gold belt delicately offsetting her signature paw print tattoos.
  • Bebe Rexha
    Bebe Rexha
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    If a wedding cake became a piece of clothing.
  • Weezer
    Weezer
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    Every member of Weezer is dressed like they're playing a drug dealer on "Miami Vice."
  • Daniel Caesar
    Daniel Caesar
    Valerie Macon via Getty Images
    The Toronto-based singer looks a tad underdressed, but we like that he matched his jacket to his shoes.
  • Ricky Martin
    Ricky Martin
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Under other circumstances, we'd likely have something to say about Ricky Martin's mustache, but we're too distracted by how cute his 10-year-old son is!!!
  • Leon Bridges
    Leon Bridges
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Where do you think he's from? It's hard to tell.
  • Jeannie Mai
    Jeannie Mai
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Is that illusion netting or exposed flesh? How do you possibly wear a bra with this? What on Earth was she going for? These are just some of the hundreds of questions we have about this ensemble.
  • Lilly Singh
    Lilly Singh
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Sorry to be controversial, but ... jumpsuits are rarely a good idea.
  • Maren Morris and Meghan Trainor
    Maren Morris and Meghan Trainor
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Truly, what is happening? Why would Meghan Trainor attempt a pantsuit, and why does Maren Morris's otherwise pretty dress have a giant neon yellow growth on the shoulder?
  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Those colours are beautiful together, but that fan top looks very dangerous in a wardrobe malfunction kind of way.
  • Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Ashlee Simpson's outfit looks like it started as a bodysuit, added legs, and sprouted feathers. Evan Ross appears to have forgotten his shirt.
  • Heidi Klum
    Heidi Klum
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Is she trying to channel a bird? An angel? Someone whose laundry is stuck to their back due to static?
  • Janelle Monáe
    Janelle Monáe
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    JANELLE MONAE CAN DO NO WRONG and she's totally pulling this off.
  • Miley Cyrus
    Miley Cyrus
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Points for creativity? But deductions for the shoulders.
  • Chloe x Halle
    Chloe x Halle
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Halle, left, is 18, and her sister Chloe is 20. This photo makes us feel very old and out of touch.
  • Jada Pinkett Smith
    Jada Pinkett Smith
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing the drama with this feathered train.
  • Ashanti
    Ashanti
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    THAT IS A COMFORTER, ASHANTI.
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
    Tracee Ellis Ross
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Best of the night? This is wacky in a way that actually fits with Tracee Ellis Ross's persona, and she looks so comfortable and happy in this green pantsuit.
  • Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Nice to have an armrest.
  • Offset and Cardi B
    Offset and Cardi B
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    We will be talking about this vintage Mugler dress for YEARS. Thank you, Cardi.
  • Katy Perry
    Katy Perry
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    What is this shape, and is this skirt made out of tea cozies?
  • Anna Kendrick
    Anna Kendrick
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Anna Kendrick had to skin a lot of muppets to make this dress happen.
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    On the red carpet, J.Lo clocked an interviewer for knocking her hat, which was a total power move.

