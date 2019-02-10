As awards shows go, the Grammys can be polarizing. Several big-name artists including Drake, Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean have questioned their relevance. Because, as we know, the Grammys have made some truly baffling choices — never forget that Macklemore (!) beat out Kendrick Lamar (!!) along with Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West (!!!) for Best Rap Album in 2014.

This year's ceremony has already been marked by controversy, with Ariana Grande declining a performance after a fight with the producers and Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino reportedly turning down offers to perform. Still, this year's awards include a pretty stellar lineup of performers: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and St. Vincent are just some of the musicians you'll be hearing from.

But of course, as we all know, the best part of any awards show is the outfits. This year's selection was largely confusing, with a lot of choices that are likely to provoke debate. Here are some of the night's most memorable red carpet looks.