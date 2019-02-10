After a brief and Bruno Mars-heavy sojourn in New York City, music’s biggest night returned to Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday to kick off the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, taking the reins from late-night host James Corden, the awards show has taken steps to diversify the nominees over the past year with women taking center stage at the ceremony.

This year 15 female artists are nominated across the four major categories ― Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist ― which have expanded to create “more opportunities for a wider-range of recognition.”

Rapper Cardi B’s smash debut “Invasion of Privacy,” Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You,” H.E.R.‘s self-titled album and Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” made particularly strong showings after last year’s controversy. Following the 2018 awards show, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow faced backlash for telling reporters women needed to “step up” in order to be recognized. Singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to receive a solo Grammy Award at last year’s ceremony for Best New Artist.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the front-runners going into the evening, with eight and seven nominations respectively.

As always, the Grammy Awards are only as good as its talent and this year some of the biggest names in music will take the stage, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Diana Ross, who is celebrating her 75th birthday with a special performance.

Pop stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande apparently won’t be in attendance, however, with the latter having a particularly public falling out with Grammys producers days before the ceremony.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” ― Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” ― Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” ― Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” ― Drake

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” ― Post Malone,

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy” ― Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” ― Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” ― Drake

“H.E.R” ― H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” ― Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” ― Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album” ― Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists,

Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” ― Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” ―Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” ― Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith Best Pop Solo Performance: “Colors” — Beck “Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello “God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande WINNER: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga “Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” ― Backstreet Boys

″’S Wonderful” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” ― Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” ― Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love Is Here To Stay” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: “My Way” ― Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” ― Gregory Porter

“Standards (Deluxe)” ― Seal

“The Music...The Mem’ries...The Magic!” ― Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Camila” ― Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” ―Kelly Clarkson

WINNER: “Sweetener” ― Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” ― Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” ― P!nk

“Reputation” ― Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” ― Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” ― Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” ― Fisher

“Electricity” ― Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” ― Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Singularity” ― Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide” ― Justice

“Treehouse” ― Sofi Tukker

“Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” ― SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” ― TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: “The Emancipation Procrastination” ― Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Steve Gadd Band” ― Steve Gadd Band

“Modern Lore” ― Julian Lage

“Laid Black” ― Marcus Miller

“Protocol 4” ― Simon Phillips



Best Rock Performance

“Four Out Of Five” ― Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” ― Chris Cornell

“Made An America” ― THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” ― Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” ― Halestorm



Best Metal Performance

“Condemned To The Gallows” ― Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” ― Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” ―High On Fire “Betrayer” ― Trivium “On My Teeth” ― Underoath

Best Rock Song “Black Smoke Rising” ― Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet) “Jumpsuit” ― Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots) “MANTRA” ― Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon) “Masseduction” ― Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent) “Rats” ― Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost) Best Rock Album “Rainier Fog” ― Alice In Chains “M A N I A” ― Fall Out Boy “Prequelle” ― Ghost “From The Fires” ― Greta Van Fleet “Pacific Daydream” ― Weezer Best Alternative Music Album “Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” ― Arctic Monkeys WINNER: “Colors” ― Beck “Utopia” ― Björk “American Utopia” ― David Byrne “Masseduction” ― St. Vincent Best R&B Performance “Long As I Live” ― Toni Braxton “Summer” ― The Carters “Y O Y” ― “Lalah Hathaway” “Best Part” ― H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar “First Began” ― PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” ―Leon Bridges “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” ― Bettye LaVette “Honest” ― MAJOR. “How Deep Is Your Love” ― PJ Morton Featuring Yebba “Made For Love” ― Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song “Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai) “Come Through And Chill” ― Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi) “Feels Like Summer” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino) “Focus” ― Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.) “Long As I Live” ― Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton) Best Urban Contemporary Album “Everything Is Love” ― The Carters “The Kids Are Alright” ― Chloe x Halle “Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” ― Chris Dave And The Drumhedz “War & Leisure” ― Miguel “Ventriloquism” ― Meshell Ndegeocello Best R&B Album “Sex & Cigarettes” ― Toni Braxton “Good Thing” ― Leon Bridges “Honestly” ― Lalah Hathaway “H.E.R.” ― H.E.R. “Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” ― PJ Morton Best Rap Performance “Be Careful” ― Cardi B “Nice For What” ― Drake “King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake “Bubblin” ― Anderson .Paak “Sicko Mode” ― Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee Best Rap/Sung Performance “Like I Do” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink “Pretty Little Fears” ― 6lack Featuring J. Cole “This Is America” ― Childish Gambino “All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Rockstar” ―Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage Best Rap Song “God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) “King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake) “Lucky You” ― R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas) “Sicko Mode” ― Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee) “Win” ― K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album “Invasion Of Privacy” ― Cardi B “Swimming” ― Mac Miller “Victory Lap” ― Nipsey Hussle “Daytona” ― Pusha T “Astroworld” ― Travis Scott Best Country Solo Performance “Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” ― Maren Morris “Butterflies” ― Kacey Musgraves “Millionaire” ― Chris Stapleton “Parallel Line” ― Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Shoot Me Straight” ― Brothers Osborne “Tequila” ― Dan + Shay “When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town “Dear Hate” ― Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill “Meant To Be” ― Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song “Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell) “Dear Hate” ― Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill) “I Lived It” ― Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton) “Space Cowboy” ― Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) “Tequila” ― Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay) “When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album “Unapologetically” ― Kelsea Ballerini “Port Saint Joe” ―Brothers Osborne “Girl Going Nowhere” ― Ashley McBryde “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves “From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton Best New Age Album “Hiraeth,” Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann “Beloved,” Snatam Kaur WINNER: “Opium Moon,” Opium Moon “Molecules of Motion,” Steve Roach “Moku Maluhia” – Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West Best Improvised Jazz Solo “Some of That Sunshine,” Regina Carter “Don’t Fence Me In,” John Daversa “We See,” Fred Hersch “De-Dah,” Brad Mehldau “Cadenas,” Miguel Zenón Best Jazz Vocal Album “My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole ”The Questions,” Kurt Elling ”The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate Mcgarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace ”If You Really Want,” Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest conducted by Vince Mendoza ”The Window,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant Best Jazz Instrumental Album “Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller “Live in Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio “Seymour Reads the Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio “Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM All About That Basie, The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists

Presence, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances and Other Visions, Jim Mcneely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels

Back to the Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque, Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradicion, Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet Best Gospel Performance/Song “You Will Win,” Jekalyn Carr ”Won’t He Do It,” Koryn Hawthorne WINNER: ”Never Alone,” Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin ”Cycles,” Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE ”A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “Reckless Love,” Cory Asbury WINNER: “You Say,” Lauren Daigle “Joy,” King & Country ”Grace Got You,” MercyMe featuring John Reube ”Known,” Tauren Wells Best Gospel Album “One Nation Under God,” Jekalyn Carr WINNER: “Hiding Place,” Tori Kelly “Make Room,” Jonathan McReynolds “The Other Side,” The Walls Group “A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson Best Contemporary Christian Music Album WINNER: “Look Up Child,” Lauren Daigle “Hallelujah Here Below,” Elevation Worship “Living With a Fire,” Jesus Culture “Surrounded,” Michael W, Smith “Survivor: Live From Harding Prison,” Zach Williams Best Gospel Roots Album WINNER: “Unexpected,” Jason Crabb “Clear Skies,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “Favorites: Revisited By Request,” The Isaacs “Still Standing,” The Martins “Love Love Love,” Gordon Mote Best Latin Pop Album “Prometo,“Pablo Alboran WINNER: “Sincera,” Claudia Brant “Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade “2:00 AM,” Raquel Sofía “Vives,” Carlos Vives BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM Claroscura, Aterciopelados

COASTCITY, COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical, Monsieur Periné

Gourmet, Orishas

Aztlán, Zoé BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM Primero Soy Mexicana, Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad, Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders, Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡México Por Siempre!, Luis Miguel BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM Pa’Mi Gente, Charlie Aponte

Legado, Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud, Felipe Peláez

Anniversary, Spanish Harlem Orchestra Best American Roots Performance “Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin “Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste WINNER: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile “All On My Mind,” Anderson East “Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson Best American Roots Song “All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack “Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples WINNER: “The Joke,”Brandi Carlile “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine “Summer’s End,” John Prine Best Americana Album WINNER: “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile “Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette “The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine “The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone,” Lee Ann Womack “One Drop of Truth,” The Wood Brothers Best Bluegrass Album “Portraits in Fiddles,” Mike Barnett “Sister Sadie II,” Sister Sadie “Rivers and Roads,” Special Consensus WINNER: “The Travelin’ McCourys”, The Travelin’ McCourys “North of Despair,” Wood & Wire Best Traditional Blues Album “Something Smells Funky ’Round Here,” Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio “Benton County Relic,” Cedric Burnside WINNER: “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” Buddy Guy “No Mercy in This Land,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite “Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker),” Maria Muldaur Best Contemporary Blues Album WINNER: “Please Don’t Be Dead,” Fantastic Negrito “Here in Babylon,” Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps “Cry No More,” Danielle Nicole “Out of the Blues,” Boz Scaggs “Victor Wainwright and the Train,” Victor Wainwright and the Train Best Folk Album “Whistle Down the Wind,” Joan Baez “Black Cowboys,” Dom Flemons “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” Mary Gauthier “Weed Garden,” Iron & Wine WINNER: “All Ashore,” Punch Brothers BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS Kreole Rock and Soul, Sean Ardoin

Spyboy, Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa, Na Hoa

No ’Ane’I, Kalani Pe’a

Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs, Young Spirit BEST REGGAE ALBUM As The World Turns, Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever, Etana

Rebellion Rises, Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time, Protoje

44/876, Sting & Shaggy Best World Music Album “Deran,” Bombino “Fenfo,” Fatoumata Diawara “Black Times,” Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 WINNER: “Freedom,” Soweto Gospel Choir “The Lost Songs of World War II,” Yiddish Glory Best Children’s Album WINNER: “All The Sounds,” Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats “Building Blocks,” Tim Kubart “Falu’s Bazaar,” Falu “Giants of Science,” The Pop Ups “The Nation of Imagine,” Frank & Deane Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) “Accessory To War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang),” Courtney B. Vance “Calypso,” David Sedaris “Creative Quest,” Questlove WINNER “Faith - A Journey for All,” Jimmy Carter “The Last Black Unicorn,” Tiffany Haddish Best Comedy Album Annihilation, Patton Oswalt WINNER: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen Tamborine, Chris Rock Best Musical Theater Album WINNER: “The Band’s Visit,” Original Broadway Cast “Carousel,” 2018 Broadway Cast “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” Original Television Cast “My Fair Lady,” 2018 Broadway Cast “Once On This Island,” New Broadway Cast Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media “Call Me by Your Name” ”Deadpool 2″ WINNER: ″The Greatest Showman” ”Lady Bird” “Stranger Things” Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media “Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson “Blade Runner 2049,” Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer “Coco,” Michael Giacchino “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams Best Song Written for Visual Media “All The Stars,”Kendrick Lamar & Sza “Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens “Remember Me,” Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade WINNER: “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “This Is Me,” Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble Best Instrumental Composition WINNER: “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soul),” Terence Blanchard “Chrysalis,” Kittel & Co. “Infinity War,” Alan Silvestri “Mine Mission,” John Powell & John Williams “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella “Batman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis “Change the World,” Take 6 “Madrid Finale,” John Powell “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat WINNER: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Daversa Big Band featuring Daca Artists Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals “It Was a Very Good Year,” Willie Nelson “Jolene,” Dan Pugach “Mona Lisa,” Gregory Porter “Niña,” Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider WINNER: “Spiderman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter Best Recording Package “Be the Cowboy,” Mitski “Love Yourself: Tear,” BTS WINNER: “Masseducation,” St. Vincent “The Offering,” The Chairman “Well Kept Thing,” Foxhole Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package “Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box),” Guns N’ Roses “I’ll Be Your Girl,” The Decemberists “Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings,” Grateful Dead WINNER: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic,” Weird Al Yankovic “Too Many Bad Habits,” Johnny Nicholas Best Album Notes “Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924,” Various Artists “4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument,” Charles A. Asbury “The 1960 Time Sessions,” Sonny Clark Trio “The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra,” Various Artists “Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition),” Bob Dylan WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists Best Historical Album “Any Other Way,” Jackie Shane “At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight...,” Various Artists “Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America’s Forgotten War,” Various Artists “A Rhapsody In Blue - The Extraordinary Life of Oscar Levant,“Oscar Levant WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical “All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do,” The Milk Carton Kids WINNER: “Colors,” Beck “Earthtones,” Bahamas “Head Over Heels,” Chromeo “Voicenotes,” Charlie Puth PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams Best Remixed Recording “Audio (Cid Remix),” Lsd ”How Long (Edx’s Dubai Skyline Remix),” Charlie Puth ”Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix),” Gabriel & Dresden featuring Sub Teal ”Stargazing (Kaskade Remix),” Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso WINNER: ”Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix),” Haim Best Immersive Audio Album WINNER: “Eye In the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition,” The Alan Parsons Project “Folketoner,” Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor “Seven Words From the Cross,” Matthew Guard & Skylark ”Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg,” Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir ”Symbol,” Engine-Earz Experiment Best Engineered Album, Classical “Bates: The (R)Evolution of Steve Jobs,” Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke,” Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra “Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra “John Williams at the Movies,” Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds “Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson,” John Bruce Yeh WINNER: “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra “Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry Producer of the Year, Classical WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh David Frost Elizabeth Ostrow Judith Sherman Dirk Sobotka BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE “Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

“Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4,” Seattle Symphony

“Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works,” National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic

“Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4,” San Francisco Symphony

“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Boston Symphony Orchestra BEST OPERA RECORDING “Adams: Doctor Atomic,” BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers

“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

“Lully: Alceste,” Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur

“Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier,” Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Verdi: Rigoletto,” Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE “Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statues,” Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir

“Kastalsky: Memory Eternal,” The Clarion Choir

“McLoskey: Zealot Canticles,” Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing

“Rachmaninov: The Bells,” Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

“Seven Words From the Cross,” Skylark BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE “Anderson, Laurie: Landfall,” Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

“Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach,” The Danish Quartet

“Blueprinting,” Aizuri Quartet

“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos,” Aizuri Quartet

“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO “Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Berliner Philharmoniker

“Biber: The Mystery Sonatas,” Boston Baroque

“Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26,” The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

“Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square,” Craig Morris

“Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Seattle Symphony BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM Arc, Anthony Roth Costanzo

The Handel Album, Philippe Jaroussky

Mirages, Sabine Devieilhe, Francoics-Xavier Roth

Schubert: Winterreise, Randall Scarlata

Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi, Karim Sulayman BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush, JoAnn Falletta

Gold, The King’s Singers

The John Adams Edition, Simon Rattle

John Williams at the Movies, Jerry Junkin

Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi, Peter Oundjian BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates

Du Yun: Air Glow, Du Yun

Heggie: Great Scott, Jake Heggie

Kernis: Violin Concerto, Aaron Jay Kernis

Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin, Missy Mazzoli BEST MUSIC VIDEO “Apesh*t,” The Carters

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas

“Pynk,” Janelle Monae

“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack Best Music Film “Life in 12 Bars” “Whitney” “Quincy” “Itzhak” “The King”

This post will be updated throughout the night.