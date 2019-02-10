Everyone's favourite overachieving nonagenarian has discovered yet another way to shame us all for our ineptitude.

Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, 97, recently stopped by the city's newly-opened Hub Climbing to take a crack at scaling a route — outfitted in cute (albeit impractical) leather booties.

Hub Climbing/Facebook Hazel McCallion at Hub Climbing in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 9, 2019.

"We can honestly say she is the first 97 year old on our walls," climbing gym staff wrote on Facebook Saturday. "Past Mayor of Mississauga, Hazel McCallion, is an absolute legend!"

Hub Climbing bills itself as the largest and tallest rock climbing gym in the Greater Toronto Area with its 30,500 sq. ft facility. Featuring climbs for beginners and aspiring Olympians alike, its tallest wall stands at a towering 48 feet.

Hub Climbing/Facebook Hazel McCallion at Hub Climbing in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 9, 2019.

McCallion served as the mayor of Mississauga from for 36 years until she stepped down in 2014. She was succeeded by current mayor, Bonnie Crombie, who also made an appearance at Hub Climbing's grand opening event.

McCallion recently made headlines when she turned down a lucrative job offer from Ontario Premier Doug Ford. She explained she couldn't accept the special adviser role due to her "extensive commitments."

Her endorsement of Ford in the 2018 election helped propel the Progressive Conservatives' to power. She has worked in local government for 44 years.

In addition to her newfound fondness for stylishly scaling rock walls, Hurricane Hazel serves as a director on several boards and is an adviser with the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus to help the school develop new courses and degrees. She also volunteers with the Ontario Women's Hockey Association.

McCallion will turn 98 on February 14. The date was dubbed Hazel McCallion Day across Ontario by the former Liberal government.

