With all that bling, who else could it be but Lilly Singh? Canada's own "Superwoman" shone bright like a diamond as she stepped onto the Grammys red carpet Sunday night.

In the midst of the red carpet hustle, filled with the music industry's best of the best repping their finest fancy-garb game, YouTube queen Singh sparkled.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Actress Lilly Singh arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Decked out in a sexy, silver and black sequined jumpsuit with a criss-crossed halter-inspired top and flared, bell-bottom pants, Singh could have just as easily been shimmying to disco at Studio 54. Her look was accented with six diamond-encrusted clips holding up a side-swept hairstyle that showed off some bling-y drop earrings.

Singh Insta-storied getting ready for her big night with an excited announcement that she'll be taking over Grammy host Alicia Keys' social media accounts for the night.

Funnywoman Singh rose to fame on YouTube with hilarious and relatable videos about her South Asian culture, dating and life in general. Her rise to YouTube fame was so prolific (12 million fans and counting), she came 10th on the 2017 Forbes list of the world's highest paid YouTube stars and top Influencers in the entertainment category.

If you follow the self-made YouTube star, you'd know that she'd taken a YouTube and social media break to focus on her mental health and happiness. She ended her break by dropping beats and rhymes in parody rap jams, staying true to her Scarborough, Ont. roots. She even joked that she was waiting for her Grammy when she dropped the video.

We're not sure she'll be taking home a Grammy for that big tune, but Superwoman definitely lit up the red carpet.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Werk it: Lilly Singh attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

