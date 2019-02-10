Even though he lost the award for Song of the Year to Childish Gambino, Canada's own Shawn Mendes had a pretty good night at his first-ever Grammys on Sunday.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter brought a special date to the awards show: his dad. (Aw!) The younger Mendes has spoken often about how close he is with her father, Manuel.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Shawn Mendes and his dad Manuel at the 61st Annual Grammys on Sunday night.

The Pickering, Ont. native was also accompanied by a special friend when he got onstage to perform his hit single "In My Blood." He started the song on his own, seated at the piano, fog swirling around him.

None other than Miley Cyrus came out to join him after the first verse, and he switched from keyboard to guitar.

His collaboration with Miley Cyrus was initially intended to be a surprise, according to People, but she let the cat out of the bag via Instagram in the days leading up to the awards. The two are apparently working on a collaboration for Cyrus's upcoming album.

One quick question for all the Shawnheads out there: is the sleeveless look his new go-to? He's wearing full sleeves in most of his older performances, but his arms were notably unencumbered during Sunday night's performance. And this isn't the first time: he wore a sleeveless white shirt during his VMA performance over the summer, prompting Bruce Springsteen comparisons.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"In My Blood" is about depression, and Mendes has spoken about the impact the song has had on other people. He told Rolling Stone that after reading tweets from people who found the song moving, "I broke down in my hotel room," he said. "I started crying, and I was just like, 'This is why you talk about shit that actually is real.' I was like, 'God, don't ever fucking question the feeling of writing the truth again.'"

"In My Blood" lost Song of the Year to "This is America" by Childish Gambino — the first time a rap song has ever won in that category. Mendes' self-titled album is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

