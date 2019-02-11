BTS Grooving To Dolly Parton At The Grammys Wins For Cutest Moment

BTS, for the uninitiated, are a global force to be reckoned with. They are to this generation what the Backstreet Boys were to Gen Xers and what the Beatles were to the boomers. BTS's massive fanbase goes wild the minute they walk onto a concert stage or post a photo of their seven-member, multi-coloured-hair band.

They've been number one on iTunes in more than 65 countries, have almost 12 million subscribers on YouTube, and are the first K-pop (Korean pop) band ever to top US album charts.

The only uncharted territory for them was the Grammys. Until last night. And you'd never know they were Grammys newbies.

Take for example, the adorable moment they were caught enthusiastically singing, dancing and clapping along to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' knockout performance of Parton's classic, "Jolene."

Awards-show veterans know that one must always be ready for those spontaneous cut-aways, and BTS nailed it.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who come from all over South Korea, also walked the Grammys red carpet like the pros they were.

Even Miss Tyra Banks was fan-girling hard for them.

BTS, which is short for the Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean (or Bulletproof Boy Scouts) also made history as the first K-pop group to present at the Grammys, presenting the best R&B album category to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.

"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage," said RM. "Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we'll be back."

