Tuomas Muraja's life took an unexpected turn at the end of 2016. He received a letter telling him that he would be getting a monthly sum of €560 (US$640) from the Finnish government, no strings attached, for two years. "It was actually like winning the lottery," said Muraja, who was one of 2,000 people randomly selected from a pool of 175,000 unemployed Finns, aged 25 to 58, to take part in one of the most prominent universal basic income trials in the world. Since losing his staff job as a journalist in 2013, Muraja has struggled to find permanent work. Every month he was trying to scramble together money for his rent of about $2,270 from freelance writing gigs, which came sporadically and often paid late. The government's basic income scheme gave him freedom. He could keep the cash, even if he found work, and he wouldn't have to contend with the constrictive bureaucracy of Finland's complex welfare system. "When you feel free you are creative, and when you are creative you are productive, and that helps the whole of society," said Muraja, who has written a book about his experiences with the trial. Finland's universal basic income test, which cost the government about $22.7 million, was designed and administered by the country's social insurance agency, Kela. The experiment aimed to help the country assess how to respond to the changing nature of work and ― given its eight per cent unemployment rate at the time ― how to get people back into the labor market.

The trial ended in December. While final results won't be available until 2020, preliminary results were revealed on Friday.

Emmi Tulokas Tuomas Muraja was one of the 2,000 people selected to take part in Finland's two-year universal basic income trial.

On employment, the country's income register showed no significant effects for 2017, the first year of the trial. The real benefits so far have come in terms of health and well being. The 2,000 participants were surveyed, along with a control group of 5,000. Compared with the control group, those taking part had "clearly fewer problems related to health, stress, mood and concentration," said Minna Ylikännö, senior researcher at Kela. Results also showed people had more trust in their future and their ability to influence it. "Constant stress and financial stress for the long term ― it's unbearable. And when we give money to people once a month they know what they are going to get," said Ylikännö. "It was just €560 a month, but it gives you certainty, and certainty about the future is always a fundamental thing about well being." Aware that Finland's trial is under an international spotlight, Olli Kangas, scientific leader of the scheme and professor at the University of Turku, expressed hope that the experiment not be written off on the basis of preliminary employment results. "The whole truth is much more complex, we need many more studies and research to find out," said Kangas.

Subodh Agnihotri via Getty Images Helsinki, where Tuomas is based. Participants for the UBI trial were selected from across the country.

Universal basic income is an idea that's been swirling around for centuries and has been tried across the world. While it has come to mean many different things, in its purest definition, a universal basic income is granted to everyone, regardless of wealth, income or employment status, on an unconditional basis. The policy has supporters on both sides of the political spectrum. Those on the left say it will help tackle poverty, reduce yawning inequality and help people fend off the threat of their job being automated. For advocates on the right, UBI is seen as an attractive way to simplify complex systems of welfare payment and reduce the size of government. Tech billionaires, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, have thrown support behind the idea amid anger over their own extreme wealth. It's also caught the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D.-N.Y.) who has floated UBI as part of a Green New Deal ― the umbrella name for a host of policies to tackle climate change and reduce inequality. But it's controversial, too. First, there's the cost. One estimation by journalist Annie Lowrey, who has written a book on UBI, says a $1,000 monthly payment would cost around $3.9 trillion a year. Other critics see UBI as an expensive, free handout that will discourage work and encourage laziness. These longstanding tropes of the "lazy" poor hold no water for 31-year-old Tanja Kauhanen, another participant in Finland's scheme. While the results so far may have shown no improvement in employment, she believes UBI helps people who are struggling. "Think about it. It's such a carrot to get a job immediately, even if it's low paid."

Sanna Krook Tanja Kauhanen

ASSOCIATED PRESS Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs has launched a program to provide universal basic income to a group of low-income residents.