Whether or not you watched the Grammys, you've probably heard or read the highlights by now. Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance, Cardi B wore the most incredibly bonkers vintage Mugler dress of all time, a rap song (Childish Gambino's "This is America") won Song of the Year for the first time ever.

Among the show's highs — the Dolly Parton tribute and Diana Ross proclaiming "Happy birthday to me" more than a month before her birthday — was the encouragement we saw a lot of the artists get from their partners. We stan a supportive couple!

The show's host, Alicia Keys, was consistently cheered on by her husband, producer Swizz Beatz. The camera panned to him frequently, and it was hard not to notice how hard he clapped for her and how often he cheered. Twitter definitely took notice of his behaviour, both onstage and before and after the ceremony.

Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys be looking like the new Bey and Jay #GRAMMYs — Retired Sinner (@R_Thobykov) February 11, 2019

Finna get me a man that will look at me the way Swizz Beats looks at Alicia Keys 😩 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8BKF4YTRR3 — iNkosingiphile. (@mlabaphile1) February 11, 2019

Ultimate Instagram boyfriend Alex Rodriguez continued being a superfan of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. He posted photos of the two of them together on Instagram, both pre- and post-ceremony. He stepped back on the red carpet, letting her take the spotlight. He bopped around appreciatively during her Motown tribute. (It should perhaps be noted that not everyone shared that reaction.) And of course, in the ultimate show of respect, he gave a wide berth to her rather large brimmed and bejewelled hat.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Grammy awards on Sunday night.

Similarly, Offset — despite his shaky track record — was willing to take a step back and let his wife Cardi B take the spotlight. It was clear he knew the night was about her, and her performance, and her historic win for Best Rap Album. (The category has never been won by a solo woman before.) His stance on the red carpet appears to show a willingness to step back in order to let his wife be the centre of attention.

And during Cardi's acceptance speech, she expanded on how the encouraging nature of their relationship. Offset joined her onstage, where he beamed at her and held her hand. Cardi, visibly emotional, talked about how her album wasn't finished when she found out she was pregnant, and how Offset's support was a big part of why she kept at it.

"He was like, 'You're going to do this album, girl. We're gonna have this baby, and we're gonna make this album," she said.

John Shearer via Getty Images Offset isn't afraid to let his wife, Cardi B, have the spotlight.

In a pre-show interview on E!, country singer Margo Price, who was nominated for Best New Artist, talked about how her husband sold his car to help her raise money to make her first album. In accepting the award for Album of the Year, Kacey Musgraves thanked her husband, adding that the album wouldn't have been created without him. And Brandi Carlile, who swept the Roots category, was frequently cheered on by her wife, who was photographed kissing her on the cheek as Carlile balanced her three awards.

The Grammys this year made an effort to include more female voices after the backlash to a fairly male-dominated ceremony last year. Four of the five nominees for the most significant prize, Album of the Year, were male, and all of them were asked to perform during the 2018 ceremony. Lorde, the sole female nominee, was the only one who wasn't asked to perform.

Given the circumstances, it's rewarding to see how many people sweetly supported their successful female partners at this year's awards. More of this, please!

Also on HuffPost: