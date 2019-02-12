Lesser-Known 'Aphrodisiacs' To Help Heat Things Up After Dinner

Candles? ✔️Wine? ✔️ Daniel Caesar on repeat? ✔️That outfit that gets them every time? ✔️Onions? ...

Yep, you read that right, onions. Did you know that odorous little bulb is thought to be an aphrodisiac? We all know that chocolate and oysters can up your sexy game, but they're a little clichéd and sometimes costly. So, we thought we'd find out if there are other foods out there that get the juices a-flowing.

Cassandra Brown, director of culinary innovation and recipe development at Chefs Plate and Rachel Molenda, a certified holistic nutritionist, offer up some intel on lesser known foods to get you in the mood. And if you forgot to stock up on the mints, here's hoping you've got mouthwash kicking around, because onion breath is definitely not going to bring all the boys — or girls — to your yard.

Peel off the layers

Brown said this lesser-known aphrodisiac strengthens reproductive organs and increases testosterone, which boosts libido in both men and women. According to Ayurvedic medicine, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems with roots in India, onions increase semen and sexual energy and strength. So get chopping!

You guac my world

There is something about avocados that do feel rather sexy, whether it's the smooth texture or its creamy taste. And, apparently others agree — the Aztecs considered it an aphrodisiac.

"The jury is still out as to why they believed this, perhaps it's its curvy shape, or the rich flavour," said Brown.

She notes that avocados are loaded with energy-boosting minerals and vitamin B6, as well as mood-boosting omega-3 fatty acids and fertility-boosting vitamin E. So, the Aztecs may have been onto something. Another reason for avo-toast brunches the morning after!

Strong to the finish, 'cause I eats me Spinach!

It gave Popeye infinite strength, but did you know that spinach can also give you hormonal strength? Brown said it's considered an aphrodisiac because it is very high in zinc, an important mineral for testosterone production.

Leaf-induced lovin'

Brown also suggested that basil, an aromatic herb whose varieties are used often in Italian and Thai cuisines, releases an aroma when cooked that can be stimulating and get the heart racing. We could be converted to beleafers for life, if it means more closed-door action.

It's getting hot in here, so take off all your cloves

Like the onion, this wondrous ingredient isn't necessarily one that you'd think of for getting things started in the bedroom, but you might want to. Garlic contains allicin, which is thought to build heat in the body and has been proven to increase testosterone. It's useful for sexual stamina. So fire up some Italian fare, and see where the night takes you.

Hey, maca-rena!

Maca root originates from the Peruvian plant maca and is known for its adaptogenic properties, which are said to help the body adapt and cope with stress and boost libido naturally, according to Molenda.

Netflix and chilli

These wee, spicy peppers boost libido by increasing blood flow in the body, including your sexual organs, Molenda said. Chillis have also been shown to promote the release of endorphins and feel-good hormones that will heat up your sex life.

