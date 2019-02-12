Stormi Webster's birthday may have left us feeling broke, but it pales in comparison to the latest baby bash in town.

At just over three months old, Elliot Noah Ye from San Jose, Calif. has assumed his rightful place as the internet's most wholesome ruler.

Lorraine Ye To celebrate turning 100 days old, Elliot Noah Ye's family threw a baek-il party. The event combined aspects from his Chinese and Korean heritage.

The baby overlord gained legions of devotees after his aunt beheld Twitter with his commanding aesthetic at a milestone celebration. "It was my nephew's 100 day and none of us were worthy," she wrote.

it was my nephew's 100 day and none of us were worthy pic.twitter.com/wGuYKNwERc — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 10, 2019

And really, who was? Twitter was quick to bow down and provide shining testimonials about their formidable leader.

this child banished me from my lands and took my prized horses to slaughter on his own whim and i thanked him for being such a good ruler — Phil Incelmo (@WhereDidJennyGo) February 11, 2019

I would swear lifelong fealty to this child and offer him regular tribute as a loyal vassal. — Paella Fitzgerald (@breathlesslyb) February 11, 2019

Not to be dramatic but I would take my father's place and fight in a war for him. — Marj. (@bouncebckbltrx) February 11, 2019

Put your words to action and swear fealty to my liege lord and together we will serve to protect this realm under his might — Penolong Ketua Naib Timbalan Presiden ISMA (@l2ahman) February 11, 2019

The extravagant table spread and Elliot's magnificent royal-blue robes, an outfit known as hanbok, were part of his baek-il festivities: a Korean celebration that marked Elliot, whose background is Korean and Chinese, turning 100 days old.

Baek-il comes from a time in Korea when infant mortality was dangerously high. Families kept their youngest ones indoors, away from disease and dangers of the outside world. Baek-il facilitated as both a celebration of the child's survival and a way to formally present them to others. It's custom to devour rice cakes and fruits on this landmark occasion.

Depending on how traditional the family is, they may observe it by thanking the Korean goddess of childbirth or dressing their baby in a hanbok.

Of her nephew's temperament, Lorraine Ye told HuffPost Canada he impressed her with his dignified demeanour during the party and that he "slept like a baby" the following day, nursing "a baby hangover."

Unable to verbalize his wisdom, HuffPost Canada asked if she could impart a proclamation on Elliot's behalf unto the masses.

"I feel like he's telling everyone to have a good year full of lucky money," she confirmed.

Chinese and Korean traditions were life of the party

Parents Peter Ye and Chanel Hong love the online positivity their son has inspired. Although pictures imply a regal price-tag, Hong told HuffPost Canada the party took place in her husband's office and was attended by around 20 family members and Elliot's godparents. She bought his clothes on Etsy and his satin throne was a simple Bumbo chair draped with cloth.

Hong said it was important for the party to honour their firstborn's Chinese heritage.

"We wanted to instill in Elliot the importance of understanding your culture and your heritage no matter how blended it gets," she said.

As one would expect of the little legend, Elliot pulled a costume change halfway through the party. In homage to his father's side of the family, he traded his hanbok for traditional Chinese clothes.



Chanel Hong Elliot's 100-day celebration blended Chinese and Korean traditions, as homage to both sides of his family.

A floral arrangement enthusiast, Hong garnished the table with red and yellow decorations. Then she enlisted his aunt in finding red-dyed eggs, which they placed on the cake. Those referenced full moon parties, a Chinese tradition that congratulate an infant for turning a month old with red eggs and ginger.

Chinese take-out kept everyone fed, along with heart-stamped rice cakes. In Korean culture, the cakes' whiteness symbolizes purity.

In case you were wondering, partygoers paid well-deserved tribute to the tycoon tyke. Elliot's relatives stuffed his hanbok's satchel with money that his mom has yet to count. It'll go towards his college fund, Hong said. We love an academic liege!

From his grandfather, he was gifted two ankle bracelets: one had a dog charm, as tribute to Elliot's zodiac animal. The other had a tortoise charm, associated with life longevity in Korea.

Lorraine Ye Elliot's traditional Korean robes, known as hanbok, turned heads on Twitter.

Ye adores her nephew's viral status. The memes are hilarious and she's especially proud of how her tweets are being used as a cultural lesson for those new to baek-il tradition, she said.

Throughout her thread, Elliot's aunt and others dispersed facts about the celebration to anyone curious. Those from Korea and other parts of Asia shared their own country's baby milestone customs.

If you're hoping to continue gazing at the adorable authority figure, his parents have decided to keep the world abreast of Elliot's looks on Instagram. His upcoming first birthday, known as dol in Korea, is shaping up to be an even bigger deal.

"We don't even know what we're going to be doing for dol," Ye said, laughing. "It's going to be like waiting on a king."

We for one welcome our baby overlord and hope this ushers a new trend in baek-il appreciation. Long may they reign!

