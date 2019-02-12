Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Don't Look Last-Minute

Maybe you're in a new relationship, or you're looking for a way to let a friend know how much you care. Maybe you planned to buy everyone you know that service offered by a Texas zoo where they would name a cockroach after an ex and let you watch as they feed it to a meerkat, and you just found out it's too late because that service was just too popular. Or maybe you're just a procrastinator.
Whatever the reason, you're mere hours away from Valentine's Day, and you still need a gift. That's where we come in! Below you'll find a whole bunch of different gift options for lots of different people in your life. Just about everything is available either in-store or online. If you go the online route, remember to check shipping times, and that Amazon Canada offers one-day shipping. Good luck and godspeed!
For your friend who might love emojis a little too much:
Lush Eggplant bath bomb
Buy it here: Lush, $6.95
For the coffee addict:
Aeropress coffee maker
Buy it here: Best Buy, $39
For the crush who's trying to be less wasteful:
Keep Cup reusable coffee cup
Buy it here: Indigo, $25.50
For the crush who's a full-blown environmentalist:
Donation of a hive, honeybees, and beekeeper training to a community in need
Buy it here: Plan Canada, $35
For people who love to read but think poetry is inaccessible:
"Swan: Poems and Prose Poems" by Mary Oliver
Buy it here: Indigo, $18
For your pal who just became a new parent and doesn't get enough sleep:
A pair of soft new sheets
Buy it here: Ikea, various prices
For your workaholic partner who doesn't have time for self-care:
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Buy it here: Sephora, $135
For your significant other with a big sweet tooth:
"All About Cake" by Christina Tosi
Buy it here: Amazon, $35.89
For a friend who's been married a long time:
"The 5 Love Languages for Men: Updated" by Gary Chapman
Buy it here: Amazon, $19.34
For your friend who's focusing on their art right now:
"I ❤️ Art: Work We Love from the Metropolitan Museum of Art"
Buy it here: Indigo, $14.60
For the buddy who's always asking for relationship advice:
"Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar" by Cheryl Strayed
Buy it here: Amazon, $18.21
For a friend who dates women and who you suspect still has a lot to learn:
"Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm" by Nicole Daedone
Buy it here: Indigo, $18.69
For your partner who just Marie-Kondo'd their house and doesn't want any more stuff:
A floral subscription
Buy it here: Just Google "flower delivery" and the name of your city. Here are a few options in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax.
For a friend who loves feeling luxurious and feminine while they're lounging around the house:
Pink satin kimono
Buy it here: La vie en rose, $69.95
For the boxers-not-briefs lover who deserves a little luxury, too:
Brooks Brothers Oxford Boxers
Buy it here: Brooks Brothers, $33.10
For your trendiest friend:
Jenny Bird Akoya Stick earrings
Buy it here: Jenny Bird, $90
For your friend who's very particular about not diluting their whiskey:
Prepara Whiskey Stones
Buy it here: Well.ca, $12.99
For your new lover... but mostly for their roommate:
Heart-shaped door hanger
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10
For anyone who grew up on Nickelodeon cartoons:
The "Hey Arnold" Guide to Relationships
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $12.99
For your S.O. who just started juicing:
NutriBullet Pro Blender
Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $99
For the feminine friend who's just starting to appreciate life as a single person:
Parker Bra by Mary Young
Buy it here: Mary Young, $68
