Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Don't Look Last-Minute

Maybe you're in a new relationship, or you're looking for a way to let a friend know how much you care. Maybe you planned to buy everyone you know that service offered by a Texas zoo where they would name a cockroach after an ex and let you watch as they feed it to a meerkat, and you just found out it's too late because that service was just too popular. Or maybe you're just a procrastinator.

Whatever the reason, you're mere hours away from Valentine's Day, and you still need a gift. That's where we come in! Below you'll find a whole bunch of different gift options for lots of different people in your life. Just about everything is available either in-store or online. If you go the online route, remember to check shipping times, and that Amazon Canada offers one-day shipping. Good luck and godspeed!

For your friend who might love emojis a little too much:

Lush Eggplant bath bomb

Lush

Buy it here: Lush, $6.95

For the coffee addict:

Aeropress coffee maker

Aeropress

Buy it here: Best Buy, $39

For the crush who's trying to be less wasteful:

Keep Cup reusable coffee cup

Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $25.50

For the crush who's a full-blown environmentalist:

Donation of a hive, honeybees, and beekeeper training to a community in need

Plan International Canada Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list

Buy it here: Plan Canada, $35

For people who love to read but think poetry is inaccessible:

"Swan: Poems and Prose Poems" by Mary Oliver

Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $18

For your pal who just became a new parent and doesn't get enough sleep:

A pair of soft new sheets

Ikea

Buy it here: Ikea, various prices

For your workaholic partner who doesn't have time for self-care:

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Sephora

Buy it here: Sephora, $135

For your significant other with a big sweet tooth:

"All About Cake" by Christina Tosi

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $35.89

For a friend who's been married a long time:

"The 5 Love Languages for Men: Updated" by Gary Chapman

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $19.34

For your friend who's focusing on their art right now:

"I ❤️ Art: Work We Love from the Metropolitan Museum of Art"

Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $14.60

For the buddy who's always asking for relationship advice:

"Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar" by Cheryl Strayed

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $18.21

For a friend who dates women and who you suspect still has a lot to learn:

"Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm" by Nicole Daedone

Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $18.69

For your partner who just Marie-Kondo'd their house and doesn't want any more stuff:

A floral subscription

Buy it here: Just Google "flower delivery" and the name of your city. Here are a few options in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax.

For a friend who loves feeling luxurious and feminine while they're lounging around the house:

Pink satin kimono

La vie en rose

Buy it here: La vie en rose, $69.95

For the boxers-not-briefs lover who deserves a little luxury, too:

Brooks Brothers Oxford Boxers

Brooks Brothers

Buy it here: Brooks Brothers, $33.10

For your trendiest friend:

Jenny Bird Akoya Stick earrings

Jenny Bird

Buy it here: Jenny Bird, $90

For your friend who's very particular about not diluting their whiskey:

Prepara Whiskey Stones

Well.ca

Buy it here: Well.ca, $12.99

For your new lover... but mostly for their roommate:

Heart-shaped door hanger

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10

For anyone who grew up on Nickelodeon cartoons:

The "Hey Arnold" Guide to Relationships

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $12.99

For your S.O. who just started juicing:

NutriBullet Pro Blender

Canadian Tire Valentine's day gifts for everyone on your list

Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $99

For the feminine friend who's just starting to appreciate life as a single person:

Parker Bra by Mary Young

Mary Young

Buy it here: Mary Young, $68