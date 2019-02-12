Tessa Virtue Is Here To Help You Give The Perfect Valentine's Gift

Our most polarizing holiday is right around the corner. Whether you love or hate Valentine's Day, you're likely to at least occasionally be in the position where you're looking for a Feb. 14 gift for someone in your life, romantic or otherwise. And the search isn't always easy.

The pressure of Valentine's Day can sometimes make it feel impossible to find the right present. So we called in an expert: Tessa Virtue. As one half of Virtue and Moir, the most decorated figure skating duo in Olympic history, and holding an undeniable status as Canada's sweetheart, she was recently involved in curating part of Air Miles' Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

In the video above, we sat down with the Olympian to talk about what Valentine's Day means to her, what makes a great gift, and the best present she ever received from skating partner and close friend Scott Moir.