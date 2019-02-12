Valentine's Day is so much fun when you have kids, a.k.a, sweet little valentines to shower with love.

Kids give you the perfect excuse to embrace all the schmaltzy cheesiness of the holiday. Wear an entirely red and pink outfit? Sure. Paper the house with decorations? On it. Make heart-shaped pancakes? How about heart-shaped EVERYTHING.

This adorable strawberry roll-up recipe from Delish will help you get even more use out of those heart-shaped cookie cutters. And bonus: this Valentine's Day recipe is actually (fairly) healthy. It's better for them than heart-shaped cake, cookies and chocolate, anyway.

All you need is strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and those well-worn cookie cutters.

Get the full recipe for heart-shaped strawberry roll-ups here.