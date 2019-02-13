Canadian-Themed Valentine's Cards You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Life

Ah yes, Valentine's Day. That one day in February when HuffPost Canada staff would like to show you, our dear readers, how much you mean to us.

Feeling a little drained by all the Single Ladies GIFs and ads for floral arrangements piling up in your inbox? To alleviate some of the exhaustion brought on by the holiday, we've made some dorky Canadian-themed cards that will hopefully spark joy (and a little warmth) for the special people in your life.

For Your Favourite Linemate

Send This To Your Best Beer Buddy

For The One Who Always Gives You The Last Timbit In The Box

For The Skip Of Your Heart

To The Person You Share Your Optimum Points With

Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Trash Pandas Are Cute And So Are You

West Is Best, Am I Right?

Transit Lovers Unite

Got a Canadian-themed Valentine's Day message? Leave it in the comments below.