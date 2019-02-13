It looks like some Americans are starting to take their national debt into their own hands. A rather hilarious change.org petition is asking the U.S. government to sell the state of Montana to Canada for $1 trillion to "eliminate the national debt."

The petition has accumulated over 3,000 signatures in the span of two days and continues to get more.

"We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something," Ian Hammond, the petition's creator, wrote in its description.

Screenshot change.org A screenshot of a change.org petition asking to sell Montana to Canada.

Additional reasons commenters have listed for getting rid of the state include "Montana ruins the USA'S A E S T H E T I C" and "the population is so insignificant they just have to move to a different square state."

Montanans also seem to be on board with the idea.

"I think this would benefit us all and being from Montana and having relatives in Canada I know the benefits of being Canadian," one commenter wrote.

"Montana will get legal weed, health care and decent hockey. It's a win win," another user chimed in.

"I've been a resident of Montana my entire life, and quite frankly I'm sick of the US's complete and utter disregard for human life. I'll take Canadas health care, education, and freedom over the US's money grubbing system. Also, Canada gets all of Glacier Park and some of Yellowstone," a rather passionate supporter added.

Jeff R Clow via Getty Images A photo taken at Glacier National Park, which will become part of Canada if the petition somehow works.

Other commenters who signed the petition also offered suggestions about what other states they'd like to see become part of New Canada.

"Sell Wyoming and Idaho too who cares about them."

"How about California... All those Wildfires are causing debt, let the queen deal with it."

"I'm signing this because I hope Minnesota is next."

Constitutionally, it would be pretty hard for the U.S. federal government to sell a state, as that would likely violate the right to self-determination that each state has through the 10th Amendment.

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

Besides, seeing as America's national debt is well over $22 trillion, we're not sure how much selling Montana will help, but hey, if we buy Montana as our 11th province, we get some cool glaciers and a good chunk of Yellowstone National Park.

