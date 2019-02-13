Oh hey, did it snow or something?

Winter is here in full force, and we need a cosy, hearty dinner recipe to warm us up and give us strength to face yet more shovelling. That's where Delish's garlic butter turkey meatballs come in.

These meatballs are cheesy, juicy, buttery, garlicky ... basically everything a meatball should be. Delish suggests serving them on roasted spaghetti squash noodles, which puts a healthy twist on this delightful dish. But if your kids will give squash a hard "no," you could just swap in plain ol' spaghetti.

The full meal is ready in about 40 minutes, which is a little longer than you might want to spend on a weeknight meal, but if you're snowed in ... why not?

Get the full recipe for garlic butter turkey meatballs here.